" /> " />
版本:
中国

Celebrity sightings

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 10
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Actor Al Pacino gestures during a cast question and answer session at the Blu-ray disc launch party for the 1983 classic film "Scarface" in Los Angeles, California August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Actor Al Pacino gestures during a cast question and answer session at the Blu-ray disc launch party for the 1983 classic film "Scarface" in Los Angeles, California August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
2 / 10
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Actor Brad Pitt (C) looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Actor Brad Pitt (C) looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
3 / 10
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Actor Danny DeVito jokingly hugs a palm tree before unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Actor Danny DeVito jokingly hugs a palm tree before unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 10
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton poses with a painting given to her by a fan, during the opening of her boutique "Paris Hilton" selling handbags and accessories, at a mall in Manila August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton poses with a painting given to her by a fan, during the opening of her boutique "Paris Hilton" selling handbags and accessories, at a mall in Manila August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
5 / 10
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Kelly Osbourne poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Kelly Osbourne poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 10
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Actors Zooey Deschanel (L-R), Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones and Elizabeth Banks pose at the premiere of their new film "Our Idiot Brother" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Actors Zooey Deschanel (L-R), Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones and Elizabeth Banks pose at the premiere of their new film "Our Idiot Brother" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
7 / 10
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

U.S. singer Joe Jonas poses during a photocall before a news conference in Mexico City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

U.S. singer Joe Jonas poses during a photocall before a news conference in Mexico City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
8 / 10
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 10
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

British singer George Michael performs on stage during his concert at Czech State Opera House as a part of "Symphonica: The Orchestral Tour" in Prague August 22, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

British singer George Michael performs on stage during his concert at Czech State Opera House as a part of "Symphonica: The Orchestral Tour" in Prague August 22, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
10 / 10

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings 分享
重新播放
下一个

Highest-paid celebrity couples

Highest-paid celebrity couples
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »