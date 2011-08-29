" /> " />
MTV Music Awards

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Kanye West and Katy Perry accept the award for best collaboration for "E.T." at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Britney Spears declines a kiss as she accepts the Video Vanguard award from Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Chris Brown performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Rapper Lil Wayne performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Singer Katy Perry and husband, actor Russell Brand, arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant performs "My Body" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Jay-Z and Kanye West perform at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Presenters Nicki Minaj and Jonah Hill speak at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Bruno Mars performs during a tribute for late singer Amy Winehouse at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Pitbull performs "Give Me Everything" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Bruno Mars performs during a Amy Winehouse tribute at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Adele performs "Someone Like You" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Rapper 'Tyler, the Creator' accepts the award for best new artist at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Actors Jack Black, Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen perform as the Beastie Boys from the future at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Lady Gaga, dressed as a man, performs "You and I" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Bruno Mars (front R) performs during a tribute for late singer Amy Winehouse at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Katy Perry accepts the award for video of the year for "Firework" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Rapper Pitbull performs "Give Me Everything" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Lady Gaga, dressed as a man, performs "You and I" with Brian May from Queen at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Gabe Saporta (2nd L) of Cobra Starship performs with singer Sabi (C) at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Justin Bieber hugs presenter Kim Kardashian after he won best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Britney Spears accepts the best pop video award for "Till the World Ends" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

An instruction sign is held up by a member of the show's production team as actor Seth Rogen is interviewed by host Sway Calloway as he arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Young the Giant perform "My Body" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Lady Gaga, who is dressed as a man, accepts the award for best female video for "Born This Way" from the presenters (L) who were part of the reality TV series "Jersey Shore", at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Rapper Ne-Yo performs "Give Me Everything" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Britney Spears accepts the Video Vanguard award from Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

