Beyonce reveals her baby bump

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce holds her hand to her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Singer Beyonce places her hand on her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce places her hands on her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce shows her baby bump after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce places her hands on her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce waves to fans after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 29日 星期一

Beyonce shows her baby bump after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce reveals her baby bump

