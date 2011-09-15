Style file
George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Actress Keira Knightley holds a cuddly toy given to her by Viggo Mortensen as she arrives at a photocall for their film "A Dangerous Method" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Keira Knightley holds a cuddly toy given to her by Viggo Mortensen as she arrives at a photocall for their film "A Dangerous Method" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Contagion" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Contagion" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actor Analeigh Tipton arrives for the premiere of the movie "Damsels in Distress" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Analeigh Tipton arrives for the premiere of the movie "Damsels in Distress" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Olivia Wilde poses at the gala presentation for the film "Butter" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Cast member Olivia Wilde poses at the gala presentation for the film "Butter" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Actress Jessica Chastain of the U.S. poses for photographers on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Jessica Chastain of the U.S. poses for photographers on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model poses for a photograph at the end of the Elite Model Look Nigeria 2011 fashion show in commercial hub Lagos September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A model poses for a photograph at the end of the Elite Model Look Nigeria 2011 fashion show in commercial hub Lagos September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Model Keshia Waldron is photographed at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. Held biannually, New York Fashion Week features designers from all over the world displaying their creations on the runways. The event also draws its own share of personalities, fashionistas, and those who come just to be seen on the scene. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Model Keshia Waldron is photographed at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. Held biannually, New York Fashion Week features designers from all over the world displaying their creations on the runways. The event also draws its own share of personalities, fashionistas, and those who come just to be seen on the scene. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Actress Madeline Carroll arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Madeline Carroll arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
French actress Elisa Sednaoui arrives on the red carpet during the 37th American film festival of Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
French actress Elisa Sednaoui arrives on the red carpet during the 37th American film festival of Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Judge and hostess Heidi Klum poses at the Project Runway 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Judge and hostess Heidi Klum poses at the Project Runway 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Actress Sarah Gadon poses at the gala presentation for the film 'A Dangerous Method ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Actress Sarah Gadon poses at the gala presentation for the film 'A Dangerous Method ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Cast member Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Deep Blue Sea" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Deep Blue Sea" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Fergie sings the national anthem before the start of the NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Singer Fergie sings the national anthem before the start of the NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Australian actress Naomi Watts poses for a photocall during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Australian actress Naomi Watts poses for a photocall during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Filmmaker Sarah Sofie is photographed at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. Held biannually, New York Fashion Week features designers from all over the world displaying their creations on the runways. The event also draws its own share of personalities, fashionistas, and those who come just to be seen on the scene. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Filmmaker Sarah Sofie is photographed at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. Held biannually, New York Fashion Week features designers from all over the world displaying their creations on the runways. The event also draws its own share of personalities, fashionistas, and those who come just to be seen on the scene. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cast member Abbie Cornish arrives for the premiere of the film "W.E." at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Abbie Cornish arrives for the premiere of the film "W.E." at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill