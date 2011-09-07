Deauville film festival

U.S actress Emma Stone, U.S Director Tate Taylor, U.S actor Mike Vogel, U.S actress Octavia Spencer, U.S actress Anna Camp, unidentified man, U.S actress Viola davis, U.S actress Allison Janney and unidentified man (L to R), arrive for the screening of "The Help" at the opening of the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau