Deauville film festival

Danny Glover holds an award in tribute to his career during a homage ceremony at the 37th American film festival of Deauville in France September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Danny Glover holds an award in tribute to his career during a homage ceremony at the 37th American film festival of Deauville in France September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Leila Hatami arrives on the red carpet during the 37th American film festival of Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Leila Hatami arrives on the red carpet during the 37th American film festival of Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Director Azazel Jacobs (L) poses with cast member Jacob Wysocki for a photocall for their film "Terri", during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Director Azazel Jacobs (L) poses with cast member Jacob Wysocki for a photocall for their film "Terri", during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Mark Jackson and actress Joslyn Jensen walk on the beach after a photocall for their film "Without" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Mark Jackson and actress Joslyn Jensen walk on the beach after a photocall for their film "Without" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Danny Glover poses next to barriers with names of actors, along a beach in Deauville September 7, 2011, during the 37th Deauville American Film Festival. The festival pays tribute to the career of Danny Glover. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Danny Glover poses next to barriers with names of actors, along a beach in Deauville September 7, 2011, during the 37th Deauville American Film Festival. The festival pays tribute to the career of Danny Glover. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Joslyn Jensen poses for a photocall for her film "Without" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Joslyn Jensen poses for a photocall for her film "Without" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Matthew Gordon poses with French producer Marianne Michallet for a photocall before the screening of his film "The Dynamiter" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Matthew Gordon poses with French producer Marianne Michallet for a photocall before the screening of his film "The Dynamiter" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

People walk on a boardwalk along a beach in Deauville September 5, 2011, during the 37th annual American Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

People walk on a boardwalk along a beach in Deauville September 5, 2011, during the 37th annual American Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A general view of the Casino Barriere during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A general view of the Casino Barriere during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French actress Sarah Kazemy poses for a photocall for her film "En secret (Circumstance)" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French actress Sarah Kazemy poses for a photocall for her film "En secret (Circumstance)" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S. director Victoria Mahoney poses with cast member Jason Clarke for a photocall for their film "Yelling to the Sky" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S. director Victoria Mahoney poses with cast member Jason Clarke for a photocall for their film "Yelling to the Sky" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A general view of the Casino Barriere in Trouville during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A general view of the Casino Barriere in Trouville during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A general view of the Normandy Barriere Hotel during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A general view of the Normandy Barriere Hotel during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Kate Bosworth poses during a photocall for her film "Another Happy Day" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Kate Bosworth poses during a photocall for her film "Another Happy Day" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Shirley MacLaine poses with a U.S. flag next to barriers with names of actors along a beach in Deauville during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 4, 2011. The festival pays tribute to the career of MacLaine. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Shirley MacLaine poses with a U.S. flag next to barriers with names of actors along a beach in Deauville during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 4, 2011. The festival pays tribute to the career of MacLaine. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French journalist Patrick Poivre d'Arvor arrives for the screening of the film "Drive" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French journalist Patrick Poivre d'Arvor arrives for the screening of the film "Drive" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Visitors wear 3D glasses as they watch a preview of the upcoming movie "Fright Night" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Visitors wear 3D glasses as they watch a preview of the upcoming movie "Fright Night" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Linda Cardellini poses for a photocall for her film "Return" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Linda Cardellini poses for a photocall for her film "Return" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Photographers take pictures of the signature of U.S. director Francis Ford Coppola on a visitor's book along a beach in Deauville September 3, 2011. The 37th Deauville American film festival pays tribute to Coppola's career. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Photographers take pictures of the signature of U.S. director Francis Ford Coppola on a visitor's book along a beach in Deauville September 3, 2011. The 37th Deauville American film festival pays tribute to Coppola's career. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Francis Ford Coppola speaks with the public in Deauville September 3, 2011. The 37th Deauville American Film Festival pays tribute to Coppola's career. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Francis Ford Coppola speaks with the public in Deauville September 3, 2011. The 37th Deauville American Film Festival pays tribute to Coppola's career. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Emma Stone attends a news conference after a photocall for her film "The Help" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Emma Stone attends a news conference after a photocall for her film "The Help" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Workers install the red carpet in front of the Deauville International Center in Deauville September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Workers install the red carpet in front of the Deauville International Center in Deauville September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

People walk on the beach in Deauville September 1, 2011, the day before the opening of 37th annual American Film festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

People walk on the beach in Deauville September 1, 2011, the day before the opening of 37th annual American Film festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A man sits next to barriers bearing the names of actors and directors, along a beach in Deauville September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A man sits next to barriers bearing the names of actors and directors, along a beach in Deauville September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A worker installs an official poster of the 37th annual Deauville's American Film festival in Deauville September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A worker installs an official poster of the 37th annual Deauville's American Film festival in Deauville September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S. director Francis Ford Coppola arrives at the American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. The 37th American film festival of Deauville is paying tribute to Coppola's career. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S. director Francis Ford Coppola arrives at the American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. The 37th American film festival of Deauville is paying tribute to Coppola's career. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actresses Dolores (L) and Carmen Chaplin arrive at the official opening of the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actresses Dolores (L) and Carmen Chaplin arrive at the official opening of the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S actress Ellen Barkin arrives at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S actress Ellen Barkin arrives at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French actress Brigitte Fossey arrives at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French actress Brigitte Fossey arrives at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French actress Chiara Mastroianni arrives at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French actress Chiara Mastroianni arrives at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S. actor Bill Murray arrives at the official opening of the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S. actor Bill Murray arrives at the official opening of the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S actress Linda Cardellin arrives at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S actress Linda Cardellin arrives at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jury members Claire Denis, Olivier Assayas, Nathalie Baye and Angelin Preljocaj (L to R) arrive at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville Septembr 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jury members Claire Denis, Olivier Assayas, Nathalie Baye and Angelin Preljocaj (L to R) arrive at the official opening of the 37th American film festival in Deauville Septembr 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Emma Stone arrives at the official opening of the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Emma Stone arrives at the official opening of the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S actress Emma Stone, U.S Director Tate Taylor, U.S actor Mike Vogel, U.S actress Octavia Spencer, U.S actress Anna Camp, unidentified man, U.S actress Viola davis, U.S actress Allison Janney and unidentified man (L to R), arrive for the screening of "The Help" at the opening of the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S actress Emma Stone, U.S Director Tate Taylor, U.S actor Mike Vogel, U.S actress Octavia Spencer, U.S actress Anna Camp, unidentified man, U.S actress Viola davis, U.S actress Allison Janney and unidentified man (L to R), arrive for the screening of "The Help" at the opening of the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

