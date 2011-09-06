" /> " />
Celebrity style: Madonna

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

U.S. pop star and director Madonna, poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

U.S. pop star Madonna, director of the movie "W.E" poses during a photocall at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Singer Madonna gestures during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Madonna poses on arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Singer Madonna, wearing a design by Louis Vuitton, poses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Madonna poses for photographers after arriving at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 ceremony at Lisbon's Atlantic Pavilion in Portugal November 3, 2005. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Madonna poses backstage after performing at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Singer Madonna arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Singer Madonna arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Che" by U.S director Steven Soderbergh at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Pop star Madonna poses during a photocall to present the film 'Filth and Wisdom' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Madonna performs during the Live Earth concert at Wembley Stadium in London, July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Madonna of the U.S. wins Best International Female Artist at the Brit Awards at the Earls Court Arena in central London February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Singer Madonna arrives at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2008 event in Mougins during the 61th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2008. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Madonna arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Pop star Madonna poses during a two-minute photo session in Tokyo December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

U.S. pop star Madonna and biological daughter Lourdes (L) share a light moment during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Pop star Madonna waves to fans after a bricklaying ceremony at the site of her Raising Malawi Girls Academy, near the capital Lilongwe, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

U.S. singer Madonna reacts as she turns the soil to lay the foundation of a multi-million dollar girls' school she is building in Chinkota, outside Lilongewe in Malawi October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Singer Madonna arrives at the premiere of the film "Nine" in New York December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Madonna is interviewed as she arrives to attend a special screening of the film Arthur and The Invisibles in New York January 11, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

