Celebrity sightings

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Mel Gibson attends a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court to finalize financial issues in a custody battle with former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva In Los Angeles, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Mel Gibson attends a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court to finalize financial issues in a custody battle with former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva In Los Angeles, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Model and actress Brooklyn Decker, wife of Andy Roddick, watches her husband play against Julien Benneteau of France during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Model and actress Brooklyn Decker, wife of Andy Roddick, watches her husband play against Julien Benneteau of France during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kate Winslet poses for photographers during her TV miniseries "Mildred Pierce" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Kate Winslet poses for photographers during her TV miniseries "Mildred Pierce" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Al Pacino looks on as he leaves after a news conference of his film "Wilde Salome" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Al Pacino looks on as he leaves after a news conference of his film "Wilde Salome" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", arrives on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", arrives on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Gillian Anderson signs autographs at the world premiere of "Johnny English Reborn" in Sydney, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Gillian Anderson signs autographs at the world premiere of "Johnny English Reborn" in Sydney, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Madonna poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Madonna poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Matt Damon takes a picture during a photocall of his film "Contagion" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Matt Damon takes a picture during a photocall of his film "Contagion" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Cate Blanchett smiles during the launch of a rainwater harvesting system at the Sydney Theatre Company in central Sydney, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Cate Blanchett smiles during the launch of a rainwater harvesting system at the Sydney Theatre Company in central Sydney, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" (A Hot Summer) red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" (A Hot Summer) red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Keira Knightley walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Keira Knightley walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

George Clooney reacts as he arrives for a photocall of his film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney reacts as he arrives for a photocall of his film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Danny Glover poses next to barriers with names of actors, along a beach in Deauville during the 37th Deauville American Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Danny Glover poses next to barriers with names of actors, along a beach in Deauville during the 37th Deauville American Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Shantel Jackson, the fiancee of undefeated welterweight boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S., shows her engagement ring during Mayweather's media workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Shantel Jackson, the fiancee of undefeated welterweight boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S., shows her engagement ring during Mayweather's media workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

