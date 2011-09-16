版本:
NY Fashion Week

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

Designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi crosses her legs as she rests backstage before the Made in Africa: by ARISE Magazine Spring 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

NY Fashion Week

