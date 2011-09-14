版本:
Best of the Toronto Film Fest

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Ryan Gosling arrives outside the gala premier of the movie Drive to a sea of fans, at the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Ryan Gosling arrives outside the gala premier of the movie Drive to a sea of fans, at the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Gerard Butler gestures with fans on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Gerard Butler gestures with fans on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Madonna arrives on the red carpet for the film "W.E." during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Madonna arrives on the red carpet for the film "W.E." during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Scott Speedman arrives at a promotional event for the film "The Moth Diaries" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Scott Speedman arrives at a promotional event for the film "The Moth Diaries" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Members of the band Pearl Jam (L-R), Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder, and Jeff Ament of the film "Pearl Jam Twenty" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Members of the band Pearl Jam (L-R), Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder, and Jeff Ament of the film "Pearl Jam Twenty" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Michelle Monaghan arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Michelle Monaghan arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Woody Harrelson and Robin Wright pose during the press conference for the film "Rampart" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Woody Harrelson and Robin Wright pose during the press conference for the film "Rampart" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Keira Knightley of the film "A Dangerous Method" poses for a portrait during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Keira Knightley of the film "A Dangerous Method" poses for a portrait during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Elisabeth Shue takes a picture as she arrives at the red carpet for the film "From the Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Elisabeth Shue takes a picture as she arrives at the red carpet for the film "From the Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Chace Crawford poses for photos with fans at the gala presentation for the film "Peace, Love & Misunderstanding" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Chace Crawford poses for photos with fans at the gala presentation for the film "Peace, Love & Misunderstanding" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Gina Gershon and Juno Temple arrive for the premiere of the film "Killer Joe" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Gina Gershon and Juno Temple arrive for the premiere of the film "Killer Joe" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Angelina Jolie sits inside a vehicle at the gala presentation for the film 'Moneyball' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Angelina Jolie sits inside a vehicle at the gala presentation for the film 'Moneyball' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

George Clooney signs autographs for fans at the gala presentation for his film "The Ides Of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

George Clooney signs autographs for fans at the gala presentation for his film "The Ides Of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Brad Pitt reacts during the news conference for the film "Moneyball" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Brad Pitt reacts during the news conference for the film "Moneyball" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Jessica Chastain attends the news conference for the film "Coriolanus" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Jessica Chastain attends the news conference for the film "Coriolanus" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Megan Fox arrives on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Megan Fox arrives on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Photographers are asked to leave the news conference for Madonna's movie "W.E." at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Photographers are asked to leave the news conference for Madonna's movie "W.E." at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Director Francis Ford Coppola arrives on the red carpet for "Twixt" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Director Francis Ford Coppola arrives on the red carpet for "Twixt" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Ashley Greene waves at the gala presentation for the film "Butter" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Ashley Greene waves at the gala presentation for the film "Butter" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Sarah Silverman waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film '"Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Sarah Silverman waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film '"Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose at the gala presentation for the film 'Moneyball' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose at the gala presentation for the film 'Moneyball' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Felicity Jones arrives on the red carpet for the film "Like Crazy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Felicity Jones arrives on the red carpet for the film "Like Crazy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Alexander Skarsgard stops to greet fans at the gala premier of the movie "Melancholia" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Alexander Skarsgard stops to greet fans at the gala premier of the movie "Melancholia" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Actress Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

U2's Bono and The Edge pose with director Davis Guggenheim at the gala presentation for the documentary film "From The Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

U2's Bono and The Edge pose with director Davis Guggenheim at the gala presentation for the documentary film "From The Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Jon Hamm and actress Jennifer Westfeldt arrive on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jon Hamm and actress Jennifer Westfeldt arrive on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Ben Foster arrives with an unidentified guest on the red carpet for the film "Rampart" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ben Foster arrives with an unidentified guest on the red carpet for the film "Rampart" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actor Kirsten Dunst arrives at the gala premier of the movie Melancholia outside the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actor Kirsten Dunst arrives at the gala premier of the movie Melancholia outside the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

(From L to R) Cast members Amara Miller, Nick Krause, George Clooney, Shailene Woodley and director Alexandrer Payne pose with their backs to the cameras at the news conference for the film "The Descendants" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(From L to R) Cast members Amara Miller, Nick Krause, George Clooney, Shailene Woodley and director Alexandrer Payne pose with their backs to the cameras at the news conference for the film "The Descendants" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Jeong Jae-yeong greets fans at the premiere of the movie "Countdown" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Jeong Jae-yeong greets fans at the premiere of the movie "Countdown" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Stacy Keibler poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Ides Of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Stacy Keibler poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Ides Of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Analeigh Tipton arrives for the premiere of the movie "Damsels in Distress" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Analeigh Tipton arrives for the premiere of the movie "Damsels in Distress" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortensen pose at the gala presentation for the film 'A Dangerous Method ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortensen pose at the gala presentation for the film 'A Dangerous Method ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

George Clooney hugs actress Shailene Woodley at the news conference for the film "The Descendants" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

George Clooney hugs actress Shailene Woodley at the news conference for the film "The Descendants" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen react during the news conference for the film "Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen react during the news conference for the film "Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Nicolas Cage attends the news conference for the film "Trespass" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Nicolas Cage attends the news conference for the film "Trespass" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Emily Blunt poses for a photo with Guillermo, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police character from the television show "Jimmy Kimmel Live", at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actress Emily Blunt poses for a photo with Guillermo, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police character from the television show "Jimmy Kimmel Live", at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Brad Pitt of the film "Moneyball" poses during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Brad Pitt of the film "Moneyball" poses during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

