Backstage in NY

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model is prepared backstage before a showing of the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model shields her face from hairspray backstage at the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model board is seen backstage before the Elie Tahari Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model sleeps as she gets ready backstage before a showing of the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model participates in a run through before the Guli Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model uses her cellphone as she gets ready backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Models wait backstage before the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model is made up backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Models take a photograph of themselves as they gets ready backstage before a showing of the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model is made up backstage before the Monique Lhuiller Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model gets ready backstage before the Honor Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Models practice before the Argentine Designers Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model gets ready backstage before a showing of the Honor Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Shoes are seen backstage before the Richard Chai Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Models embrace backstage at the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model is made up backstage before the Jill Stuart Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

People walk behind a model sheet backstage before the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model gets ready backstage before a showing of the Richard Chai Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Models wait backstage before the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model is made up backstage before the Jill Stuart Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model holds a plate with food as she gets ready backstage before the Honor Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model stands on the runway before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model relaxes backstage before the Vivienne Tam Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model gets ready backstage before a showing of the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Photographs of models are seen backstage before a showing of the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model gets ready backstage before the Venexiana Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during the New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Designer Carolina Herrera pauses backstage before presenting her Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model has her hair styled backstage before the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Models pose for a picture backstage before presenting creations of Luca Luca Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A model is made up backstage before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

