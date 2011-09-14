版本:
The making of Anderson Cooper

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Sculptor Jethro Crabb measures the head of television journalist Anderson Cooper during a session to create Cooper's wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sculptor Jethro Crabb measures the head of television journalist Anderson Cooper during a session to create Cooper's wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has measurements taken by sculptor Jethro Crabb (2nd R) and Tony Morris (R) during a session for his wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has measurements taken by sculptor Jethro Crabb (2nd R) and Tony Morris (R) during a session for his wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his face measured during a session to create his wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his face measured during a session to create his wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his face compared to photographs during a measuring session for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his face compared to photographs during a measuring session for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his face measured by Tony Morris (L) during a session to create his wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his face measured by Tony Morris (L) during a session to create his wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper plays with prosthetic eyeballs during a measuring session for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper plays with prosthetic eyeballs during a measuring session for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has measurements taken by sculptor Jethro Crabb (2nd R) and Tony Morris (R) during a session for his wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has measurements taken by sculptor Jethro Crabb (2nd R) and Tony Morris (R) during a session for his wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sculptor Jethro Crabb waits as television journalist Anderson Cooper has his hand imprint made during a session to create his wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sculptor Jethro Crabb waits as television journalist Anderson Cooper has his hand imprint made during a session to create his wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for photographs during a measuring session with sculptor Jethro Crabb (C) and Tony Morris (2nd R) for his wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for photographs during a measuring session with sculptor Jethro Crabb (C) and Tony Morris (2nd R) for his wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his face marked for measurements during a session to create his wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his face marked for measurements during a session to create his wax figure for Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his eyes compared to prosthetic eyeballs during a measuring session for his wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper has his eyes compared to prosthetic eyeballs during a measuring session for his wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Prosthetic eyeballs are seen in a carrying case during a measuring session for the creation of a Madame Tussauds wax figure of television journalist Anderson Cooper in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Prosthetic eyeballs are seen in a carrying case during a measuring session for the creation of a Madame Tussauds wax figure of television journalist Anderson Cooper in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hair samples, prosthetic eyeballs, and photographs lie on a table during a measuring session for the creation of a Madame Tussauds wax figure of television journalist Anderson Cooper in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hair samples, prosthetic eyeballs, and photographs lie on a table during a measuring session for the creation of a Madame Tussauds wax figure of television journalist Anderson Cooper in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hair and colour artist Helen Shearcroft completes final colouring to a wax work of U.S. television journalist Anderson Cooper at studios in west London September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Hair and colour artist Helen Shearcroft completes final colouring to a wax work of U.S. television journalist Anderson Cooper at studios in west London September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A wax figure of television journalist Anderson Cooper created by Madame Tussauds stands on set of Cooper's new talk show Anderson in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A wax figure of television journalist Anderson Cooper created by Madame Tussauds stands on set of Cooper's new talk show Anderson in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper examines a wax figure of himself for the first time after being made by Madame Tussauds on his talk show, Anderson, in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper examines a wax figure of himself for the first time after being made by Madame Tussauds on his talk show, Anderson, in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper examines a wax figure of himself for the first time after being made by Madame Tussauds on his talk show, Anderson, in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper examines a wax figure of himself for the first time after being made by Madame Tussauds on his talk show, Anderson, in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses with his wax figure as it is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses with his wax figure as it is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper takes a closer look at his wax figure from Madame Tussauds after seeing it for the first time on his new talk show Anderson in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper takes a closer look at his wax figure from Madame Tussauds after seeing it for the first time on his new talk show Anderson in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper reacts as actress Kathy Griffin (C) unveils his wax figure from Madame Tussauds on his new talk show Anderson in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television journalist Anderson Cooper reacts as actress Kathy Griffin (C) unveils his wax figure from Madame Tussauds on his new talk show Anderson in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

