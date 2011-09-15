Celebrity sightings
Jay-Z and Beyonce at the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Timberlake has his picture taken while watching the semi-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paz de la Huerta adjusts her dress during a photo call for the premiere of the second season of "Boardwalk Empire" in New York September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sean P. Diddy Combs carries his daughter Chance as he attends the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Heidi Klum watches as a model presents a creation at the 2012 Project Runway show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sophia Bush and Ashley Tisdale pose backstage at the Rebecca Taylor Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Director Madonna arrives on the red carpet for the film "W.E." during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Nicki Minaj attends the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem leave a hotel in Sarajevo, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Gerard Butler gestures with fans on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Keira Knightley of the film "A Dangerous Method" poses for a portrait during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the band Pearl Jam (L-R), Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder, and Jeff Ament of the film "Pearl Jam Twenty" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Comedian Andy Samberg attends the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Ryan Gosling arrives outside the gala premier of the movie Drive to a sea of fans, at the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Brooklyn Decker, wife of Andy Roddick, reacts after her husband was defeated by Rafael Nadal of Spain in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Malin Ackerman watches as a model presents a creation at the 2012 Project Runway show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Naomi Watts poses for a photocall during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Justin Bieber arrives at the Dolce & Gabbana store in New York for a Fashion's Night Out party, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hugh Jackman poses during a photocall in Munich September 12, 2011 to promote the film "Real Steel". REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
George Lopez and Eva Longoria arrive at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Elisabeth Shue takes a picture as she arrives at the red carpet for the film "From the Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mandy Moore poses with fans before the Monique Lhuiller Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
George Clooney arrives on the red carpet for the film "Ides of March" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jon Hamm and actress Jennifer Westfeldt arrive on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sarah Silverman waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film '"Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
