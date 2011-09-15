" /> " />
Scarlett Johansson in the spotlight

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Cast member Scarlett Johansson smiles at the premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson stands next to members of U.S. Armed Forces on stage at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson (C) gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals Vice President of the Cast Justin Rodriguez (L) and President Joshua Brener (R) during a parade to honor Johansson as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson (L) looks up at her co-star Liev Schreiber during the curtain call at the opening night of, "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson (L) crosses paths with real estate magnate and television personality Donald Trump as they arrive for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers before Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Scarlett Johansson (R) speaks with Italian designer Domenico Dolce during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Cast member Scarlett Johansson (R) gestures as she talks to co-star Ginnifer Goodwin at the party following premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson, star of director Woody Allen's new film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" greets fans at the film's premiere in Los Angeles August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the launch party of Frank Miller's adaptation of the comic series "The Spirit" in London December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Scarlett Johansson is seen on set during the first day's filming for U.S. director Woody Allen's new film, working title "Midnight In Barcelona" in Barcelona July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson (R) greets French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier during a ceremony to honour Gaultier's work, in Barcelona October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Marti Fradera

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson attends a news conference to present her film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 'Bal Masque' party in honour of British fashion photographer Nick Knight at Strawberry Hill House in London October 24, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson (L) and director Brian De Palma arrive at the Cinema Palace in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson waves to photographers on the red carpet at the 2006 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Scarlett Johansson (L) and co-star U.S. actor Michael Clarke Duncan pose for photographers at the premiere of their Dreamworks movie "The Island" in New York July 11, 2005. REUTERS/Bill Davila

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

John Travolta (R) and actress Scarlett Johansson pose during a photo call at the Venice Lido September 2, 2004. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Scarlett Johansson holds her award for Best Actress for Lost in Translation at the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards in London, February 15, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson, (L) star of the film "Lost In Translation", producer Ross Katz and director Sofia Coppola attend the DVD launch party for the film in Los Angeles, February 3, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Sofia Coppola (R), actor Bill Murray and actress Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Venice Movie Palace August 31, 2003. Coppola is at the Venice Film Festival to present her latest movie 'Lost in Translation'. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Scarlett Johansson poses during a photo call at the Venice Lido August 31, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile PP03090002

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses as she arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new science fiction/adventure film "The Core" in Los Angeles March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser PP05070131

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

The cast of the new comedy horror film "Eight Legged Freaks" (L-R) actresses Kari Wuhrer, Scarlett Johansson and actor David Arquette pose at the film's premiere July 16, 2002 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs for fans at the IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 23, 2002. REUTERS/Win Mcnamee

2011年 9月 15日 星期四

The silhouette of Scarlett Johansson is cast on stage during the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway

