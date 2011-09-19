" /> " />
版本:
中国

Primetime Emmy Awards

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Melissa McCarthy kisses her Emmy award after winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Melissa McCarthy kisses her Emmy award after winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Julianna Margulies holds her Emmy award backstage after winning for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Good Wife," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Julianna Margulies holds her Emmy award backstage after winning for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Good Wife," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Jessica Pare and Jon Hamm from "Mad Men" pose backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Jessica Pare and Jon Hamm from "Mad Men" pose backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

British actress Kate Winslet holds her Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie "Mildred Pierce" as she gets a kiss from Australian co-star Guy Pearce who won outstanding supporting actor for the same series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

British actress Kate Winslet holds her Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie "Mildred Pierce" as she gets a kiss from Australian co-star Guy Pearce who won outstanding supporting actor for the same series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" performs at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" performs at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Elisabeth Moss (C) hugs executive producer Matthew Weiner after he accepted the award for outstanding drama series for "Mad Men" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Elisabeth Moss (C) hugs executive producer Matthew Weiner after he accepted the award for outstanding drama series for "Mad Men" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Writer Julian Fellowes accepts the award for outstanding miniseries or movie for "Downtown Abbey," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Writer Julian Fellowes accepts the award for outstanding miniseries or movie for "Downtown Abbey," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Singer Michael Bolton (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Singer Michael Bolton (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Kate Winslet reacts after winning the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Mildred Pierce" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Kate Winslet reacts after winning the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Mildred Pierce" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Director Martin Scorsese holds his Emmy award for outstanding directing for a drama series for the pilot of "Boardwalk Empire" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Director Martin Scorsese holds his Emmy award for outstanding directing for a drama series for the pilot of "Boardwalk Empire" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

The cast of the new TV series "Charlie's Angels" (L-R) Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh and Rachael Taylor, with Drew Barrymore (R) present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to Kyle Chandler at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

The cast of the new TV series "Charlie's Angels" (L-R) Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh and Rachael Taylor, with Drew Barrymore (R) present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to Kyle Chandler at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Minka Kelly presents the Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to actor Kyle Chandler for television series "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Minka Kelly presents the Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to actor Kyle Chandler for television series "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Margo Martindale kisses her Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Justified" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Margo Martindale kisses her Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Justified" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Peter Dinklage accepts the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "Game of Thrones" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Peter Dinklage accepts the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "Game of Thrones" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

The Lonely Island perform at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

The Lonely Island perform at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Writer Jason Katims accepts the Emmy for outstanding writing in a drama series for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Writer Jason Katims accepts the Emmy for outstanding writing in a drama series for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Jon Cryer (L) and Ashton Kutcher from "Two and a Half Men" present the outstanding writing in a drama series award to Jason Katims for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Jon Cryer (L) and Ashton Kutcher from "Two and a Half Men" present the outstanding writing in a drama series award to Jason Katims for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Scottish actor Alan Cumming arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Scottish actor Alan Cumming arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
18 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Jon Stewart accepts the Emmy award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series for "The Jon Stewart Show" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Jon Stewart accepts the Emmy award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series for "The Jon Stewart Show" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Singer Akon (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Singer Akon (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Presenter Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Presenter Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Jim Parsons (front L) from television series "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series from presenter Charlie Sheen (front R) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Jim Parsons (front L) from television series "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series from presenter Charlie Sheen (front R) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Host Jane Lynch performs the opening number at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Host Jane Lynch performs the opening number at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon fight over an acceptance speech in Fallon's pocket at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon fight over an acceptance speech in Fallon's pocket at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" from presenter Rob Lowe (2nd R) and fellow nominee Martha Plimpton (L) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" from presenter Rob Lowe (2nd R) and fellow nominee Martha Plimpton (L) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Peter Dinklage from television series "Game of Thrones" and wife Erica arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Peter Dinklage from television series "Game of Thrones" and wife Erica arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
26 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons from "Top Chef" arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons from "Top Chef" arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
27 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Sarah Hyland from "Modern Family" poses with boyfriend Matt Prokop as she arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Sarah Hyland from "Modern Family" poses with boyfriend Matt Prokop as she arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Rico Rodriguez from television series "Modern Family" poses at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Rico Rodriguez from television series "Modern Family" poses at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Maria Bello from "Prime Suspect" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Maria Bello from "Prime Suspect" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Hugh Laurie from "House" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Hugh Laurie from "House" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
31 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Jeremy Piven (R) from the television series "Entourage" poses with an unidentified woman as he arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor Jeremy Piven (R) from the television series "Entourage" poses with an unidentified woman as he arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Christina Hendricks from "Mad Men" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Christina Hendricks from "Mad Men" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
33 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Ryan Seacrest broadcasts from the red carpet at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Ryan Seacrest broadcasts from the red carpet at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
34 / 35
2011年 9月 19日 星期一

A cue card is held up for host Ryan Seacrest during arrivals at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

A cue card is held up for host Ryan Seacrest during arrivals at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
35 / 35

Primetime Emmy Awards

Primetime Emmy Awards 分享
重新播放
下一个

Emmy after parties

Emmy after parties
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »