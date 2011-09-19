" /> " />
Emmy after parties

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Kaley Cuoco and actor Jim Parsons from "The Big Bang Theory" pose at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. Parsons won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actor and television host Stephen Colbert and actor Paul Giamatti (R) chat at the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Producer Bob Parr holds his Emmy award for outstanding reality competition series for "The Amazing Race" as he arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Julianna Margulies holds her Emmy award after winning for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Good Wife," at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Television host Padma Lakshmi arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Actress Julie Bowen and executive producer Steve Levitan of television series "Modern Family" pose with an Emmy at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Model and television host Heidi Klum and her husband Seal (L) attend the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

A general view of the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Host/producer Phil Keoghan holds his Emmy award for outstanding reality competition series for "The Amazing Race" as he arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

A performer dangles from a pole at the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Australian actor Guy Pearce holds his Emmy award for best supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie for "Mildred Pierce," at the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Host/producer Phil Keoghan (L-R) and executive producers Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster of "The Amazing Race" hold Emmys for outstanding reality competition series as they arrive at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Executive producer Steven Levitan and actress Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" arrive for the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Executive producer Matthew Weiner holds the award for outstanding drama series for "Mad Men" at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Kate Flannery (L) and Chris Haston arrive at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Canadian comedian Dave Foley arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Judah Friedlander arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

Pauley Perrette arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

American singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 9月 19日 星期一

American actress Jane Krakowski arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Emmy after parties

