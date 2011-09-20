版本:
London Fashion Week

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

Models wait backstage before the presentation of the Issa 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model waits for her nail polish to dry backstage at the Vivienne Westwood Red Label 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model has her make-up applied backstage at the Vivienne Westwood Red Label 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Kinder Aggugini 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Mulberry 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

Models wear creations by Julien MacDonald from his 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model wears a creation by Nicole Farhi at her 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Issa 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Kinder Aggugini 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Kinder Aggugini 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation at the House of Holland 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

Front row guests socialise before the presentation of the House of Holland 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

U.S. Musician Kanye West (L), British actress Sienna Miller (2nd L), British model and actress Rosie Huntington Whiteley (3rd L) celebrity photographer Mario Testino (3rd R), British tennis player Andy Murray (2nd R) and Murray's girlfriend Kim Sears watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

Models present creations from the Mulberry 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model wears an outfit at the Topshop Unique 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

Fashion blogger Julia Lang poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

Fashion blogger Prince Cassius (R) poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model has her hair styled backstage at the Vivienne Westwood Red Label 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

Models present creations from the Issa 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 21日 星期三

A model has nail varnish applied before the presentation of the David Koma 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

