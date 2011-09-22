Celebrity sightings
U.S. actor Brad Pitt, who stars as Oakland Athletics' general manager Billy Beane, waves upon arrival for the world premiere of the film "Moneyball" in Oakland, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT BASEBALL)
U.S. actor Brad Pitt, who stars as Oakland Athletics' general manager Billy Beane, waves upon arrival for the world premiere of the film "Moneyball" in Oakland, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT BASEBALL)
Actress Halle Berry reacts to gunfire during filming of "Cloud Atlas" in Glasgow, Scotland September 16, 2011. The movie starring Berry and Tom Hanks and set in San Francisco is being filmed in Glasgow. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Halle Berry reacts to gunfire during filming of "Cloud Atlas" in Glasgow, Scotland September 16, 2011. The movie starring Berry and Tom Hanks and set in San Francisco is being filmed in Glasgow. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Kate Winslet reacts after winning the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Mildred Pierce" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-SHOW)
Actress Kate Winslet reacts after winning the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Mildred Pierce" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-SHOW)
Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen pose for photographers at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award for Mario Testino at the Park Lane Hotel in London, England, September 19, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen pose for photographers at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award for Mario Testino at the Park Lane Hotel in London, England, September 19, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Pamela Anderson (C) poses before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Pamela Anderson (C) poses before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
British singer Leona Lewis performs at the Made In Africa: By Arise Magazine Spring 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)
British singer Leona Lewis performs at the Made In Africa: By Arise Magazine Spring 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)
Actress Sienna Miller is directed to a position from which to pose for photographers ahead of the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week at Kensington Gardens, London September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Sienna Miller is directed to a position from which to pose for photographers ahead of the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week at Kensington Gardens, London September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series "Two and a Half Men" co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones (R) during a ceremony honoring Cryer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series "Two and a Half Men" co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones (R) during a ceremony honoring Cryer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Heather Graham listens to a discussion on finance projects at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS)
Actress Heather Graham listens to a discussion on finance projects at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS)
Actress Olivia Wilde poses for a photograph before watching the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Olivia Wilde poses for a photograph before watching the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
Director Julie Delpy shields her eyes from the sun during a photocall to promote the French feature film "Le Skylab" on the fifth day of the 59th San Sebastian Film Festival September 20, 2011. The feature film, a nostalgic comedy set in 1979, is part of the Official Jury Selection. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Director Julie Delpy shields her eyes from the sun during a photocall to promote the French feature film "Le Skylab" on the fifth day of the 59th San Sebastian Film Festival September 20, 2011. The feature film, a nostalgic comedy set in 1979, is part of the Official Jury Selection. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Robert A. Iger, president and CEO of The Walt Disney Co. (R) and director James Cameron attend a media briefing in Glendale, Calfornia September 20, 2011 at which they announced a long-term agreement which will bring "Avatar" themed lands to Disney parks with the the first at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. A scene from "Avatar" is shown on screen background. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT...more
Robert A. Iger, president and CEO of The Walt Disney Co. (R) and director James Cameron attend a media briefing in Glendale, Calfornia September 20, 2011 at which they announced a long-term agreement which will bring "Avatar" themed lands to Disney parks with the the first at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. A scene from "Avatar" is shown on screen background. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS)
Cast member Bill Nighy jokes around with his glasses as he arrives during the gala for the film "Page Eight" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Cast member Bill Nighy jokes around with his glasses as he arrives during the gala for the film "Page Eight" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. Picture taken June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA HEADSHOT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. Picture taken June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA HEADSHOT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
British actor Clive Owen (R) and Spanish actress Pilar Lopez de Ayala attend a news conference to present the Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directed feature film "Intruders" on the first day of the 59th San Sebastian Film Festival September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
British actor Clive Owen (R) and Spanish actress Pilar Lopez de Ayala attend a news conference to present the Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directed feature film "Intruders" on the first day of the 59th San Sebastian Film Festival September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Singer Smokey Robinson (L), recipient of the 20th Ella Award at the Society of Singers annual dinner, sings along with friends Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, as they perform in Robinson's honor in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Smokey Robinson (L), recipient of the 20th Ella Award at the Society of Singers annual dinner, sings along with friends Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, as they perform in Robinson's honor in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Judge Paula Abdul jokingly touches the face of judge Simon Cowell as they arrive for the world premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judge Paula Abdul jokingly touches the face of judge Simon Cowell as they arrive for the world premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model and television host Heidi Klum and her husband Seal (L) attend the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model and television host Heidi Klum and her husband Seal (L) attend the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Taylor Lautner poses with a fan during the world premiere of "Abduction" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Taylor Lautner poses with a fan during the world premiere of "Abduction" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British actor Hugh Grant (C) speaks at a news conference during the Liberal Democrats annual autumn conference in Birmingham, central England September 18, 2011. The news conference was organised by "Hacked Off", which is calling for a full public inquiry into the phone hacking scandal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
British actor Hugh Grant (C) speaks at a news conference during the Liberal Democrats annual autumn conference in Birmingham, central England September 18, 2011. The news conference was organised by "Hacked Off", which is calling for a full public inquiry into the phone hacking scandal. REUTERS/Darren Staples