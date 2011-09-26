版本:
iHeartRadio live show

2011年 9月 27日 星期二

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys perform during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jennifer Lopez performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Nicole Scherzinger performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singers Amy Heidemann and Nick Noonan of the band Karmin perform during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Kenny Chesney performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Bruno Mars performs with members of his band during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D pumps his fist as he entertains the audience during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Nicki Minaj (R) performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Kenny Chesney performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Usher performs with David Guetta during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Stacy "Fergie" Ferguson of the Black Eyed Peas performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The band "Sublime with Rome" performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

David Guetta performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Justin Timberlake introduces Lady Gaga during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Carrie Underwood performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Gary LeVox, lead vocalist for the band Rascal Flatts performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Nicki Minaj is wheeled onstage as part of her performance during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jennifer Lopez performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Nicole Scherzinger performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

