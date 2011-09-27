Remembering Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the NFL's Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, California, in this January 31, 1993 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files
Michael Jackson performs at Jurundong Park in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, in this July 16, 1996 file photo. REUTERS/David Loh/Files
Michael Jackson (L) performs with guitarist Dave Novaro at "A Night At The Apollo", a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at New York City's landmark Apollo Theater in the Harlem section of Manhattan April 24, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michael Jackson testifies in Santa Maria Superior Court, November 13, 2002, in a trial in which he is accused of canceling concert appearances, costing the promoter several million dollars. REUTERS/Spencer Weiner/Pool
Michael Jackson covers his face with a window curtain as he flashes a victory sign out of a a Berlin hotel November 19, 2002. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Michael Jackson holds an unidentified child, covered with a towel, as he looks down to fans out of a window after he arrived at a Berlin hotel November 19, 2002. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Michael Jackson jokes with the photographer during a break in his testimony in Santa Maria, California, December 3, 2002. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Michael Jackson waves to fans from atop a vehicle following his arraignment on child molestation charges, in Santa Maria, California, January 16, 2004. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Michael Jackson leaves the Santa Barbara County Courthouse after the morning session of jury selection in his molestation trial in Santa Maria, January 31, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Pool
Michael Jackson and his father Joe Jackson departs the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in Santa Maria. Pop star Michael Jackson (L) and his father Joe Jackson departs the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in Santa Maria, California, March 22, 2005. REUTERS/Hector Mata/Pool
Supporters of Michael Jackson shield their faces from the sun with signs outside the Santa Barbara County Courthouse during jury deliberations in Michael Jackson's child molestation trial in Santa Maria, California June 7, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Michael Jackson performs "We are the World" during the World Music Awards at Earl's Court in London November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Michael Jackson opens a car window to greet fans as he arrives at the venue for the "Premium VIP Party with Michael Jackson" in Tokyo March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota
Michael Jackson gestures during a news conference at the O2 Arena in London March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Student Q Dixon mourns the death of Michael Jackson outside UCLA hospital in Los Angeles, California, June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chinese fans attend a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to pop icon Michael Jackson in Tianjin municipality, China, June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Du
Candles and flowers are seen on a photograph of Michael Jackson in Beverly Hills, California June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Suzette Jones (R) cries as she kneels down at Michael Jackson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan holds a tattered photo Michael Jackson outside a public memorial at the Apollo Theater in New York June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Michael Jackson fan walks next to a poster at the Australian premiere of the documentary "This Is It", in Sydney October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Michael Jackson fans sing and dance outside the Apollo Theatre in New York June 27, 2009. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Fans gather in the perimeter of the Michael Jackson memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Michael Jackson's casket is carried into the Staples Center during his public memorial service in Los Angeles July 7, 2009. REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian/Pool
The Andrae Crouch Singers open the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool
Jermaine Jackson tosses the rose from his lapel while performing during memorial services for his brother pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Jackson's son, Prince Michael Jackson I (R), leans on the shoulder of his aunt Janet Jackson (C), as she comforts Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's daughter, at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Michael Jackson's children Paris Jackson (L), Prince Michael Jackson II (also known as Blanket) and Prince Michael Jackson I appear onstage at a memorial service for their father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
A shadow of a dancer impersonating Michael Jackson is cast on the red carpet during the Taiwan premiere of "This Is It" in Taipei October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Brooke Shields speaks at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
A hat, a pair of glasses and a glove sit on a chair on a stage at the Michael Jackson public memorial at the Apollo Theater in New York June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
