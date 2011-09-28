版本:
中国

Celebrity sightings

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Sean Penn lights a cigarette during a news conference at the Zurich Film Festival in Zurich, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Singer Beyonce speaks during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas wears 3D glasses while presenting a twenty minute preview of the film "Puss In Boots" at the Kursaal Center on the eighth day of the 59th San Sebastian Film Festival, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Rihanna performs during a concert as part of her tour for her latest album "Loud" in Nilson Nelson gymnasium in Brasilia, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Dame Helen Mirren hugs Jessica Chastain as they arrive for the UK premiere of "The Debt" in London, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

George Clooney and Ryan Gosling greet each other at the premiere of "The Ides of March" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, September 27, 2011. T REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Paul McCartney and his fiancee, New York heiress Nancy Shevell, arrive for the world premiere of his ballet Ocean's Kingdom in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Julie Delpy shields her eyes from the sun during a photocall to promote the French feature film "Le Skylab" on the fifth day of the 59th San Sebastian Film Festival, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Editor of U.S. Vogue Anna Wintour leaves after the Prada Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Musician Sting listens to Chris Botti during the 2011 Clinton Global Citizen Award at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Gerard Butler and Michelle Monaghan smile at the premiere of "Machine Gun Preacher" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband speaks to Hugh Grant at the Labour Party annual conference, in Liverpool, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Eva Longoria waves as she arrives at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Nicki Minaj is wheeled onstage as part of her performance during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Jessica Chastain attends the UK premiere of "The Debt" in London, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Alec Baldwin and Lorne Michaels attend the world premiere of "Ocean's Kingdom" during the New York City Ballet's 2011 Fall Gala in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

La Toya Jackson arrives during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles,September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys perform during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Naomi Watts, actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Seinfeld attend the world premiere of "Ocean's Kingdom" during the New York City Ballet's 2011 Fall Gala in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Lindsay Lohan covers her face as she arrives to attend the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Heidi Klum arrives at the amfAR's Milan Fashion Week Gala in Milan, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Jennifer Lopez performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Paris Hilton poses to promote her shoe line during a news conference in Istanbul, September 22, 2011 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Heather Graham speaks to a member of the audience before a speaker during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Katy Perry performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Liv Tyler attends the world premiere of "Ocean's Kingdom" during the New York City Ballet's 2011 Fall Gala in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 29日 星期四

Seth Rogen arrives with Lauren Miller for the premiere of the film 50/50 in New York, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

