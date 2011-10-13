" /> " />
版本:
中国

Style file

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Evan Rachel Wood poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Ides of March" in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Evan Rachel Wood poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Ides of March" in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress and model Liz Hurley stands holding a handbag during a breast cancer awareness launch at a department store in Edinburgh, Scotland October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress and model Liz Hurley stands holding a handbag during a breast cancer awareness launch at a department store in Edinburgh, Scotland October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
3 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara attends the French fashion house Chanel Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara attends the French fashion house Chanel Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
6 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress Ashley Judd poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress Ashley Judd poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet

Close
8 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A make up artist and hairdresser poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A make up artist and hairdresser poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
9 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

TV personality Kim Kardashian speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai October 13, 2011. Kardashian is in the United Arab Emirates to launch the opening of a milkshake bar at the Dubai Mall on October 14. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

TV personality Kim Kardashian speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai October 13, 2011. Kardashian is in the United Arab Emirates to launch the opening of a milkshake bar at the Dubai Mall on October 14. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Close
10 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Visitors pose for a photo during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Visitors pose for a photo during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
11 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Dawid Tomaszewski as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Dawid Tomaszewski as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
12 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Olga Fonda poses at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Olga Fonda poses at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn, at the Empire Leicester Square in central London October 2, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn, at the Empire Leicester Square in central London October 2, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Enisha Brewster arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Enisha Brewster arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
15 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

British supermodel Kate Moss presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

British supermodel Kate Moss presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Ziah Colon arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Cast member Ziah Colon arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

South Korean actress Lee Yoon-ji poses for photographs at the opening ceremony of the 16th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Weller

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

South Korean actress Lee Yoon-ji poses for photographs at the opening ceremony of the 16th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Weller

Close
18 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for a screening of the Lifetime Original movie "Five", an anthology of five short films exploring the impact of breast cancer on people's lives, in Washington October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for a screening of the Lifetime Original movie "Five", an anthology of five short films exploring the impact of breast cancer on people's lives, in Washington October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 20
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
20 / 20

Style file

Style file 分享
重新播放
下一个

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »