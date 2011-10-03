版本:
中国

Kanye West debuts fashion line

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
1 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
2 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
3 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
4 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
5 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
6 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
7 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
8 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
9 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
10 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
11 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
12 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

Kanye West at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

Kanye West at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
13 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
14 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

A model presents a creation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
15 / 16
2011年 10月 3日 星期一

Models appears at the end of a presentation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 3日 星期一

Models appears at the end of a presentation by Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
16 / 16

Kanye West debuts fashion line

Kanye West debuts fashion line 分享
重新播放
下一个

Jackson's doctor found guilty

Jackson's doctor found guilty
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »