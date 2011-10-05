Celebrity sightings
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annual meeting of UNHCR's governing executive committee in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annual meeting of UNHCR's governing executive committee in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout
Jennifer Aniston (L) talks with doctors and patients as she tours the INOVA Breast Care Institute in Alexandria, Virginia, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jennifer Aniston (L) talks with doctors and patients as she tours the INOVA Breast Care Institute in Alexandria, Virginia, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson arrives at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson arrives at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber (R) performs during his "My World Tour" concert in Mexico City October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber (R) performs during his "My World Tour" concert in Mexico City October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
U.S. actor and director Sean Penn shakes hands with protesters in Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the ruling military council, after Friday prayers in Cairo September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. actor and director Sean Penn shakes hands with protesters in Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the ruling military council, after Friday prayers in Cairo September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. actress Uma Thurman attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
U.S. actress Uma Thurman attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Gillian Anderson arrives for the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn, at the Empire Leicester Square in central London October 2, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Gillian Anderson arrives for the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn, at the Empire Leicester Square in central London October 2, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (L) , Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (top R) and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket), attend the premiere of "Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour show" by Cirque du Soleil in Montreal, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (L) , Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (top R) and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket), attend the premiere of "Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour show" by Cirque du Soleil in Montreal, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Actress Milla Jovovich poses for fotos at the world premiere of "The Three Musketeers" at Westfield, London October 4, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Milla Jovovich poses for fotos at the world premiere of "The Three Musketeers" at Westfield, London October 4, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Kristen Johnston poses during a photocall to promote the television series "The Exes" at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Kristen Johnston poses during a photocall to promote the television series "The Exes" at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Ashley Judd poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet
Actress Ashley Judd poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet
Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. singer Kanye West appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. singer Kanye West appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Cast member Evangeline Lilly poses at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Evangeline Lilly poses at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
British actor Hugh Grant attends a Media Standards Trust fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northern England October 4 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British actor Hugh Grant attends a Media Standards Trust fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northern England October 4 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne (L) stands next to his fiance actress and model Liz Hurley, during a breast cancer awareness campaign event at a department store in Edinburgh, Scotland October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne (L) stands next to his fiance actress and model Liz Hurley, during a breast cancer awareness campaign event at a department store in Edinburgh, Scotland October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
German model Heidi Klum poses during the launch of her new fragrance "Shine" in west Hollywood, California September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
German model Heidi Klum poses during the launch of her new fragrance "Shine" in west Hollywood, California September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kiefer Sutherland poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Kiefer Sutherland poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Hugh Jackman high fives fans at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Hugh Jackman high fives fans at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin performs during his M.A.S. Tour in Caracas October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin performs during his M.A.S. Tour in Caracas October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano