版本:
中国

Celebrity sightings

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annual meeting of UNHCR's governing executive committee in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annual meeting of UNHCR's governing executive committee in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout

Close
1 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Jennifer Aniston (L) talks with doctors and patients as she tours the INOVA Breast Care Institute in Alexandria, Virginia, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Jennifer Aniston (L) talks with doctors and patients as she tours the INOVA Breast Care Institute in Alexandria, Virginia, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
2 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson arrives at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson arrives at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber (R) performs during his "My World Tour" concert in Mexico City October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber (R) performs during his "My World Tour" concert in Mexico City October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
4 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

U.S. actor and director Sean Penn shakes hands with protesters in Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the ruling military council, after Friday prayers in Cairo September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

U.S. actor and director Sean Penn shakes hands with protesters in Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the ruling military council, after Friday prayers in Cairo September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

U.S. actress Uma Thurman attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

U.S. actress Uma Thurman attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
6 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actress Gillian Anderson arrives for the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn, at the Empire Leicester Square in central London October 2, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actress Gillian Anderson arrives for the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn, at the Empire Leicester Square in central London October 2, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
7 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (L) , Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (top R) and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket), attend the premiere of "Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour show" by Cirque du Soleil in Montreal, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (L) , Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (top R) and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket), attend the premiere of "Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour show" by Cirque du Soleil in Montreal, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
8 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actress Milla Jovovich poses for fotos at the world premiere of "The Three Musketeers" at Westfield, London October 4, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actress Milla Jovovich poses for fotos at the world premiere of "The Three Musketeers" at Westfield, London October 4, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
9 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actress Kristen Johnston poses during a photocall to promote the television series "The Exes" at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actress Kristen Johnston poses during a photocall to promote the television series "The Exes" at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
10 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actress Ashley Judd poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actress Ashley Judd poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet

Close
11 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

U.S. singer Kanye West appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

U.S. singer Kanye West appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
13 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Cast member Evangeline Lilly poses at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Cast member Evangeline Lilly poses at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

British actor Hugh Grant attends a Media Standards Trust fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northern England October 4 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

British actor Hugh Grant attends a Media Standards Trust fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northern England October 4 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne (L) stands next to his fiance actress and model Liz Hurley, during a breast cancer awareness campaign event at a department store in Edinburgh, Scotland October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne (L) stands next to his fiance actress and model Liz Hurley, during a breast cancer awareness campaign event at a department store in Edinburgh, Scotland October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
16 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

German model Heidi Klum poses during the launch of her new fragrance "Shine" in west Hollywood, California September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

German model Heidi Klum poses during the launch of her new fragrance "Shine" in west Hollywood, California September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actor Kiefer Sutherland poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Actor Kiefer Sutherland poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
18 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Cast member Hugh Jackman high fives fans at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Cast member Hugh Jackman high fives fans at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 20
2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin performs during his M.A.S. Tour in Caracas October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin performs during his M.A.S. Tour in Caracas October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano

Close
20 / 20

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings 分享
重新播放
下一个

Celebrity style: Demi Moore

Celebrity style: Demi Moore
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »