Schwarzenegger museum

One of the first dumb-bells belonging to Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is displayed inside the house where Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. The text reads "These weights were handmade by Kurt Mamul and Arnol Schwarzenegger in 1964 and he trained with them." REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader