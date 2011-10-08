Schwarzenegger museum
A statue of Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is pictured in front of the house he was born in, in the southern Austrian village of Thal October 7. 2011. Schwarzenegger officially opened a museum dedicated to his life on Friday. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A statue of Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is pictured in front of the house he was born in, in the southern Austrian village of Thal October 7. 2011. Schwarzenegger officially opened a museum dedicated to his life on Friday. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A statue of Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is pictured in front of the house he was born in, in the southern Austrian village of Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A statue of Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is pictured in front of the house he was born in, in the southern Austrian village of Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
The house in which Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, is pictured in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
The house in which Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, is pictured in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A visitor takes photographs inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor takes photographs inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A figure from the movie 'The Terminator' is displayed inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A figure from the movie 'The Terminator' is displayed inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor looks at a robot figure from the movie 'the Terminator', inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor looks at a robot figure from the movie 'the Terminator', inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor takes touches a life size figure inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor takes touches a life size figure inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is surrounded by media as he addresses the public in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is surrounded by media as he addresses the public in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is surrounded by media as he addresses the public in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is surrounded by media as he addresses the public in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Visitors tour inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Visitors tour inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor takes photographs of the first weights belonging to Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger inside the house where he was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor takes photographs of the first weights belonging to Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger inside the house where he was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor uses both hands to lift one of the first dumb-bells belonging to Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, inside the house where Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A visitor uses both hands to lift one of the first dumb-bells belonging to Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, inside the house where Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
One of the first dumb-bells belonging to Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is displayed inside the house where Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. The text reads "These weights were handmade by Kurt Mamul and Arnol Schwarzenegger in 1964 and he trained with them." REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
One of the first dumb-bells belonging to Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is displayed inside the house where Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. The text reads "These weights were handmade by Kurt Mamul and Arnol Schwarzenegger in 1964 and he trained with them." REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (C) points at a 'Terminator' film poster, as he chats with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, during a tour of his former home in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Andy Wenzel
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (C) points at a 'Terminator' film poster, as he chats with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, during a tour of his former home in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Andy Wenzel
A visitor takes photographs inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor takes photographs inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A sign reads "Arnold Schwarzenegger house of birth" in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A sign reads "Arnold Schwarzenegger house of birth" in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A visitor takes photographs inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A visitor takes photographs inside the house where Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, unveils a statue of himself in a bodybuilding pose as his son Patrick (R) watches, in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, unveils a statue of himself in a bodybuilding pose as his son Patrick (R) watches, in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, unveils a statue of himself in a bodybuilding pose as his son Patrick (L) watches, in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, unveils a statue of himself in a bodybuilding pose as his son Patrick (L) watches, in Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A statue of Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is pictured in front of the house he was born in, in the southern Austrian village of Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A statue of Austrian actor, former champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is pictured in front of the house he was born in, in the southern Austrian village of Thal October 7. 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader