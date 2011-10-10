Paul McCartney weds again
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. Former Beatle Paul McCartney wed for the third time on Sunday, when he and New York heiress Nancy Shevell were married in a civil ceremony in London. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell pose for photographers as they arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Paul McCartney and bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive with bridesmaid Beatrice McCartney for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara arrive for the wedding of Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Paul McCartney shakes confetti from his hair as he leaves with his bride Nancy Shevell after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
