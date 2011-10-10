版本:
中国

Paul McCartney weds again

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. Former Beatle Paul McCartney wed for the third time on Sunday, when he and New York heiress Nancy Shevell were married in a civil ceremony in London. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. Former Beatle Paul McCartney wed for the third time on Sunday, when he and New York heiress Nancy Shevell were married in a civil ceremony in London. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
1 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell pose for photographers as they arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell pose for photographers as they arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive with bridesmaid Beatrice McCartney for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive with bridesmaid Beatrice McCartney for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
4 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Singer Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Singer Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
5 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara arrive for the wedding of Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara arrive for the wedding of Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
6 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
7 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
8 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
9 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
10 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
11 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
12 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
13 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
15 / 16
2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney shakes confetti from his hair as he leaves with his bride Nancy Shevell after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 10月 10日 星期一

Paul McCartney shakes confetti from his hair as he leaves with his bride Nancy Shevell after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
16 / 16

Paul McCartney weds again

Paul McCartney weds again 分享
重新播放
下一个

Schwarzenegger museum

Schwarzenegger museum
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »