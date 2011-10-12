Celebrity sightings
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Florence Welch from "Florence and the Machine" performs during the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Florence Welch from "Florence and the Machine" performs during the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Leona Lewis performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Leona Lewis performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Producer and actor Zachary Quinto poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Margin Call" in Los Angeles, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producer and actor Zachary Quinto poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Margin Call" in Los Angeles, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador and actress Angelina Jolie arrives at a hotel during a visit to Misrata, Libya, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador and actress Angelina Jolie arrives at a hotel during a visit to Misrata, Libya, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Uma Thurman attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Uma Thurman attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses at the world premiere of "The Thing" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses at the world premiere of "The Thing" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Arnold Schwarzenegger raises the arm of Dominican bodybuilder Victor Martinez after he won the inaugural Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding event in Madrid, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Arnold Schwarzenegger raises the arm of Dominican bodybuilder Victor Martinez after he won the inaugural Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding event in Madrid, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Alexandra Burke performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Alexandra Burke performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Liz Hurley wears her engagement ring as she applauds during a breast cancer awareness launch at a department store in Edinburgh, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Liz Hurley wears her engagement ring as she applauds during a breast cancer awareness launch at a department store in Edinburgh, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Kenny Wormald and Julianne Hough pose together at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kenny Wormald and Julianne Hough pose together at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marisa Tomei arrives for the premiere of the film Ides of March in New York, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Marisa Tomei arrives for the premiere of the film Ides of March in New York, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hugh Grant attends a Media Standards Trust fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, October 4 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hugh Grant attends a Media Standards Trust fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, October 4 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Mick Jagger walks before his flight at Lima's airport, Peru, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Mick Jagger walks before his flight at Lima's airport, Peru, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Pixie Lott performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Pixie Lott performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Christina Aguilera performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Christina Aguilera performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Kate Moss attends the launch of her jewellery line for French jewellery label Fred during Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Ritz in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kate Moss attends the launch of her jewellery line for French jewellery label Fred during Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Ritz in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Emma Stone at the UK premiere of "The Help" at the Curzon Mayfair, London, October 5, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Emma Stone at the UK premiere of "The Help" at the Curzon Mayfair, London, October 5, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Singer Jessie J poses for photographers as she arrives at the MOBO awards at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre in Glasgow, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Singer Jessie J poses for photographers as she arrives at the MOBO awards at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre in Glasgow, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives with Mimi O'Donnell at the premiere of Ides of March in New York, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives with Mimi O'Donnell at the premiere of Ides of March in New York, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shakira performs during the opening ceremony of Olympic stadium in Kiev, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Shakira performs during the opening ceremony of Olympic stadium in Kiev, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ashley Tisdale arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ashley Tisdale arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Aniston smiles next to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius during a tour of the INOVA Breast Care Institute in Alexandria, Virginia, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jennifer Aniston smiles next to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius during a tour of the INOVA Breast Care Institute in Alexandria, Virginia, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst