Celebrity sightings

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Florence Welch from "Florence and the Machine" performs during the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Leona Lewis performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Producer and actor Zachary Quinto poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Margin Call" in Los Angeles, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador and actress Angelina Jolie arrives at a hotel during a visit to Misrata, Libya, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Uma Thurman attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses at the world premiere of "The Thing" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Arnold Schwarzenegger raises the arm of Dominican bodybuilder Victor Martinez after he won the inaugural Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding event in Madrid, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Alexandra Burke performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Liz Hurley wears her engagement ring as she applauds during a breast cancer awareness launch at a department store in Edinburgh, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Kenny Wormald and Julianne Hough pose together at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Marisa Tomei arrives for the premiere of the film Ides of March in New York, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Hugh Grant attends a Media Standards Trust fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, October 4 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mick Jagger walks before his flight at Lima's airport, Peru, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Pixie Lott performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Christina Aguilera performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Kate Moss attends the launch of her jewellery line for French jewellery label Fred during Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Ritz in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Emma Stone at the UK premiere of "The Help" at the Curzon Mayfair, London, October 5, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Singer Jessie J poses for photographers as she arrives at the MOBO awards at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre in Glasgow, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives with Mimi O'Donnell at the premiere of Ides of March in New York, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Shakira performs during the opening ceremony of Olympic stadium in Kiev, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Ashley Tisdale arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Jennifer Aniston smiles next to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius during a tour of the INOVA Breast Care Institute in Alexandria, Virginia, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

