Week in Fashion

2011年 10月 15日 星期六

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A dress adorned with glasses is displayed on a mannequin at the "Body's Limit" exhibition in Kiev October 13, 2011. The exhibition precedes the opening of the 20th Ukrainian Fashion Week on Thursday . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Designer Vivienne Westwood (C) poses with a model promoting her "Tree Shirt", a T-shirt to raise money for European forests, an initiative of the United Nations Environment Programme, in Brussels October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Visitors pose for a photo during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An instruction board for fashion designer Katty Xiomara's Spring/Summer 2012 collection show is pictured backstage at Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Models wait backstage before Portuguese fashion designer Nuno Gama's Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Models present creations by fashion designer Katty Xiomara as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Model Ayyan is reflected in a mirror, wearing a design by Sanam Agha, as she gets ready backstage before taking to the catwalk during the last day of the Fashion Week in Karachi October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Portuguese designer Nuno Baltazar checks a model before his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model poses while she waits backstage before the Lidija Kolovrat Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Models present creations by fashion designer Nuno Baltazar as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Model Konain, wearing a creation by the designers from the department of fashion and design at Iqra University, has her dress adjusted before taking to the catwalk during the Fashion Week in Karachi October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

A model has her hair done backstage before the Ana Salazar Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model presents a creation by designer Ana Salazar as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model rests backstage before the Os Burgueses Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model rests backstage before the Alexandra Moura Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

