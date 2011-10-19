版本:
Celebrity sightings

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actress Anna Kendrick arrives for the European premiere of 50/50 during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actress Dyan Cannon poses for a portrait at her home in West Hollywood, October 12, 2011. It REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actor and pilot Harrison Ford greets senators as he arrives at the Senate General Aviation Caucus meeting to discuss the importance of the aviation industry on Capitol Hill, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of her new film "The Rum Diary" hosted by Film Independent at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actor Michael Douglas speaks at the ceremony for the 25th American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

TV personality Kim Kardashian's wedding ring is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Dubai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a photograph while promoting his new play, Back on Broadway, in New York, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Paris Hilton arrives at the opening ceremony of a shopping centre in Katowice, southern Poland October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bartlomiej Barczyk/Agencja Gazeta

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actor Seth Rogen arrives for the European premiere of "50/50" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Director and cast member George Clooney and actress Stacy Keibler pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of his film "The Ides of March" in Paris October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Producer and actor Zachary Quinto poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Margin Call" in Los Angeles, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actress Susan Sarandon licks sake off a mallet during the opening celebration of the Japan-based clothing store Uniqlo's Fifth Avenue store in New York October 13 , 2011, REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Fashion stylist Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman arrive at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Usher performs during "A Decade of Difference: A Concert Celebrating 10 Years of the William J. Clinton Foundation" at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actress Jennifer Aniston poses at Elle's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Los Angeles October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife singer Fergie arrive at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at the National Stadium in Lima October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Entertainer Stevie Wonder arrives at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication ceremony at the National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actor Johnny Depp poses at the premiere of his new film "The Rum Diary" hosted by Film Independent at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 360 in Leicester Square, central London October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan pose at the ceremony for the 25th American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actor Mel Gibson watches from the side as Robert Downey Jr. (not pictured) accepts the 25th American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Actress Rosanna Arquette arrives at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Model Petra Nemcova arrives at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

Bono, lead singer of Irish band U2, performs "Sunday Bloody Sunday" during "A Decade of Difference: A Concert Celebrating 10 Years of the William J. Clinton Foundation" at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

