Week in fashion

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Artem Klimchuk during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Macedonian designer Aleksandra Mitkovska during Macedonian Fashion Week in Skopje October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Artem Klimchuk during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Lera Pechenaya during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Models present creations at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Nadya Dzyak during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Models present creations at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model uses light from a mobile phone as make-up is applied onto her face before the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Models present creations at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model releases butterflies while presenting a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Nadya Dzyak during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Andre Tan during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Macedonian designer Aleksandra Mitkovska during Macedonian Fashion Week in Skopje October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Models present creations during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

