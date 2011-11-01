版本:
China Fashion Week

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model runs to change backstage during a fashion show for the Rabbit Warm Zhuang Ganran collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang for Spring/Summer 2012 during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model lies on the catwalk as part of the show as they present creations by designer Mary Ma and Mark Cheung's Haute Couture 2012 Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation from designer Tsai Meiyue's Spring/Summer 2012 wedding dress collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Models present creations for the NE TIGER 2012 Haute Couture collection with the theme "Tang Dynasty" (618-907) during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model plays with her mobile phone backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Models present creations for designer Ye Jianying's Spring/Summer 2012 collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Models present creations for AS August Silk Guo Baobao collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation for designer Ye Jianying's Spring/Summer 2012 collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Models present creations for the "Ordifen Cup," a lingerie design contest, during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Models present creations from designer Tsai Meiyue's Spring/Summer 2012 wedding dress collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Taiwanese actress Annie Shizuka Inoh (R) performs with a model during a fashion show by Chinese designer Qi Gang at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation for the "Ordifen Cup," a lingerie design contest, during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Models prepare backstage before a fashion show for the Rabbit Warm Zhuang Ganran collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Models present creations from the AS August Silk Guo Baobao collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show for the Rabbit Warm Zhuang Ganran collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model gets ready backstage before a fashion show for the Rabbit Warm Zhuang Ganran collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang for Spring/Summer 2012 during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation for the 'Ordifen Cup,' a lingerie design contest, during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation for the NE TIGER 2012 Haute Couture collection with the theme "Tang Dynasty" (618-907) during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation for the 'Ordifen Cup,' a lingerie design contest, during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Models get ready backstage before a fashion show for the Rabbit Warm Zhuang Ganran collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Models present creations for the "Ordifen Cup," a lingerie design contest, during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model walks off the runway after presenting a creation for the Rabbit Warm Zhuang Ganran collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation for the NE TIGER 2012 Haute Couture collection with the theme "Tang Dynasty" (618-907) during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

