版本:
中国

Top-earning dead celebrities

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

1: Michael Jackson tops the latest list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The King of Pop earned $170 million this past year. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

1: Michael Jackson tops the latest list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The King of Pop earned $170 million this past year. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
1 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

2: Elvis Presley is second with $55 million. REUTERS/File

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

2: Elvis Presley is second with $55 million. REUTERS/File

Close
2 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

3: Marilyn Monroe earned $27 million. REUTERS/The Estate of John Vachon/Dover Publications, Inc

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

3: Marilyn Monroe earned $27 million. REUTERS/The Estate of John Vachon/Dover Publications, Inc

Close
3 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

4: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $25 million. REUTERS/File

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

4: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $25 million. REUTERS/File

Close
4 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

5: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

5: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
5 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

5: Elizabeth Taylor also earned $12 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

5: Elizabeth Taylor also earned $12 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

7: Albert Einstein earned $10 million. REUTERS/File

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

7: Albert Einstein earned $10 million. REUTERS/File

Close
7 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

8: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, earned $9 million. REUTERS/Handout

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

8: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, earned $9 million. REUTERS/Handout

Close
8 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

9: Jimi Hendrix earned $7 million. REUTERS/The Bettman Archive/Files

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

9: Jimi Hendrix earned $7 million. REUTERS/The Bettman Archive/Files

Close
9 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

9: Dragon Tattoo trilogy author Stieg Larsson also earned $7 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

9: Dragon Tattoo trilogy author Stieg Larsson also earned $7 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
10 / 11
2011年 10月 26日 星期三

9: Steve McQueen also earned $7 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 10月 26日 星期三

9: Steve McQueen also earned $7 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
11 / 11

Top-earning dead celebrities

Top-earning dead celebrities 分享
重新播放
下一个

On stage

On stage
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »