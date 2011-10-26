Top-earning dead celebrities
1: Michael Jackson tops the latest list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The King of Pop earned $170 million this past year. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
1: Michael Jackson tops the latest list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The King of Pop earned $170 million this past year. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
2: Elvis Presley is second with $55 million. REUTERS/File
2: Elvis Presley is second with $55 million. REUTERS/File
3: Marilyn Monroe earned $27 million. REUTERS/The Estate of John Vachon/Dover Publications, Inc
3: Marilyn Monroe earned $27 million. REUTERS/The Estate of John Vachon/Dover Publications, Inc
4: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $25 million. REUTERS/File
4: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $25 million. REUTERS/File
5: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
5: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
5: Elizabeth Taylor also earned $12 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
5: Elizabeth Taylor also earned $12 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
7: Albert Einstein earned $10 million. REUTERS/File
7: Albert Einstein earned $10 million. REUTERS/File
8: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, earned $9 million. REUTERS/Handout
8: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, earned $9 million. REUTERS/Handout
9: Jimi Hendrix earned $7 million. REUTERS/The Bettman Archive/Files
9: Jimi Hendrix earned $7 million. REUTERS/The Bettman Archive/Files
9: Dragon Tattoo trilogy author Stieg Larsson also earned $7 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera
9: Dragon Tattoo trilogy author Stieg Larsson also earned $7 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera
9: Steve McQueen also earned $7 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
9: Steve McQueen also earned $7 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser