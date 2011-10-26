" /> " />
版本:
中国

Celebrity sightings

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor Tracy Morgan arrives with Tanisha Hall for the premiere of the film "Tower Heist" in New York October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor Tracy Morgan arrives with Tanisha Hall for the premiere of the film "Tower Heist" in New York October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

President Barack Obama gestures during taping of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

President Barack Obama gestures during taping of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

The Black Eyed Peas, Fergie (front), apl.de.ap, Taboo and will.i.am (back L-R) perform during their concert in Manila October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

The Black Eyed Peas, Fergie (front), apl.de.ap, Taboo and will.i.am (back L-R) perform during their concert in Manila October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
3 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Director Quentin Tarantino gestures backstage at the 15th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Director Quentin Tarantino gestures backstage at the 15th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Xzibit greets his fans before a news conference before his concert in Moscow October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Xzibit greets his fans before a news conference before his concert in Moscow October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

Close
5 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Singer George Michael performs at the Albert Hall in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Singer George Michael performs at the Albert Hall in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
6 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress Emma Stone poses at the 15th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress Emma Stone poses at the 15th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress Zooey Deschanel runs onto the field to sing the national anthem before the start of play between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress Zooey Deschanel runs onto the field to sing the national anthem before the start of play between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of "A Dangerous Method" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of "A Dangerous Method" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
9 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien gestures while he talks to a reporter on the red carpet as he arrives at the Kennedy Center, to attend the 14th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, honoring comedian and actor Will Ferrell, in Washington October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien gestures while he talks to a reporter on the red carpet as he arrives at the Kennedy Center, to attend the 14th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, honoring comedian and actor Will Ferrell, in Washington October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
10 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Cast member Antonio Banderas attends the premiere of the animated film "Puss In Boots" in Los Angeles October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Cast member Antonio Banderas attends the premiere of the animated film "Puss In Boots" in Los Angeles October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
11 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Singer Justin Bieber (R) and his girlfriend Selena Gomez watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Singer Justin Bieber (R) and his girlfriend Selena Gomez watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Close
12 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Director Steven Spielberg (R) and an unidentified official look at actor Jamie Bell (L) imitating a figure of Tintin, painted on a Thalys high-speed train, in Brussels October 22, 2011. Spielberg and cast members attended the world premiere of his movie "The Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret of The Unicorn" in Brussels on Saturday. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Director Steven Spielberg (R) and an unidentified official look at actor Jamie Bell (L) imitating a figure of Tintin, painted on a Thalys high-speed train, in Brussels October 22, 2011. Spielberg and cast members attended the world premiere of his movie "The Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret of The Unicorn" in Brussels on Saturday. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
13 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell (2nd L) spreads his arms as he is applauded by his wife Viveca Paulin (front R) and guests while he takes his seat in the box at the Kennedy Center, where he will be honored with the 14th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, in Washington October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell (2nd L) spreads his arms as he is applauded by his wife Viveca Paulin (front R) and guests while he takes his seat in the box at the Kennedy Center, where he will be honored with the 14th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, in Washington October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
14 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Japanese actresses Makiko Esumi (L), Shoko Nakagawa and Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan (C) wave to the crowd during the 24th Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Japanese actresses Makiko Esumi (L), Shoko Nakagawa and Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan (C) wave to the crowd during the 24th Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
15 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Television host Jay Leno (L) poses with director Chris Paine at a party after the premiere of the documentary "Revenge of the Electric Car" in Los Angeles October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Television host Jay Leno (L) poses with director Chris Paine at a party after the premiere of the documentary "Revenge of the Electric Car" in Los Angeles October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Coldplay's singer Chris Martin performs on NBC's "today" show in New York, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Coldplay's singer Chris Martin performs on NBC's "today" show in New York, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool

Close
18 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a photograph while promoting his new play, Back on Broadway, in New York, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a photograph while promoting his new play, Back on Broadway, in New York, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen signs autographs upon his arrival at Oviedo, northern Spain, October 18, 2011. Cohen will be awarded with the 2011 Prince of Asturias Award for Literature at a traditional ceremony on Friday in the Asturian capital. The Prince of Asturias Awards are held annually since 1981 to reward scientific, technical, cultural, social and humanitarian work done by individuals, work teams and...more

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen signs autographs upon his arrival at Oviedo, northern Spain, October 18, 2011. Cohen will be awarded with the 2011 Prince of Asturias Award for Literature at a traditional ceremony on Friday in the Asturian capital. The Prince of Asturias Awards are held annually since 1981 to reward scientific, technical, cultural, social and humanitarian work done by individuals, work teams and institutions. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
20 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor and pilot Harrison Ford (R) gestures as he arrives at the Senate General Aviation Caucus meeting to discuss the importance of the aviation industry on Capitol Hill in Washington October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor and pilot Harrison Ford (R) gestures as he arrives at the Senate General Aviation Caucus meeting to discuss the importance of the aviation industry on Capitol Hill in Washington October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
21 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor Seth Rogen arrives for the European premiere of "50/50" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor Seth Rogen arrives for the European premiere of "50/50" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
22 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress and singer Barbra Streisand and her husband James Brolin arrive for "A Decade of Difference: A Concert Celebrating 10 Years of the William J. Clinton Foundation" at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actress and singer Barbra Streisand and her husband James Brolin arrive for "A Decade of Difference: A Concert Celebrating 10 Years of the William J. Clinton Foundation" at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Andre Tan during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Andre Tan during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
24 / 25
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan attend the ceremony for the 25th American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan attend the ceremony for the 25th American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 25

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings 分享
重新播放
下一个

Top-earning dead celebrities

Top-earning dead celebrities
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »