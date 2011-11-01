Moscow Fashion Week
Models present creations at the Konstantin Gayday show during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Models wait backstage during the Dasha Gauser show at the Mercedes-Benz fashion week in Moscow October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Models present creations at the Alena Akhmadullina show during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation at the Maria Rybalchenco show during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation at the D. Loginov, Arsenicum show during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A model presents a creation at the Maria Rybalchenco show during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Models present creations by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A model presents a creation at the Bessarion fashion show during Mercedes-Benz fashion week in Moscow October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A model presents a creation by Russian designer group Labratoriya 13 during their show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Stefano Ricci during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A model presents a creation at the Fashion Akademiya show during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer group Labratoriya 13 during their show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev during his show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation at the Bessarion fashion show during Mercedes-Benz fashion week in Moscow October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Models wait backstage during the Dasha Gauser show at the Mercedes-Benz fashion week in Moscow October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Models present creations by Italian designer Stefano Ricci during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A model presents a creation by Russian designer group Labratoriya 13 during their show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Models present creations at the YanaStasia show during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by the winners the Grazia youth fashion contest during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Spectators watch the Dasha Gauser catwalk show at the Mercedes-Benz fashion week in Moscow October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Anna Chapman (C), who pleaded guilty to being an unregistered foreign agent for Russia while living in the United States and agreed to be deported to Russia in July 2010, watches the Alena Akhmadullina show during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer group Labratoriya 13 during their show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by the winners the Grazia youth fashion contest during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer group Labratoriya 13 during their show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev during his show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev during his show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev during his show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation at the YanaStasia show during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during Volvo fashion week in Moscow October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
