Celebrity sightings

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Lady Gaga performs at the LAP Buddh Circuit after-parties in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lap/Handout

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actress Rose McGowan poses at the amfAR?s Inspiration LA Gala in Hollywood, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith holds a Paraguayan flag during a concert on the first stop of their Latin America tour, in Asuncion, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried pose for photographers at the British premiere of the film "In Time" at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London, October 31, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actress Anne Hathaway introduces actress Julie Andrews during the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actors John Cho and Kal Penn pose for a portrait while promoting their upcoming movie "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas" in Beverly Hills, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Ethan Hawke poses on the red carpet for his movie "La femme du cinquieme" at Rome Film Festival, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Activist and filmmaker Michael Moore surrounded by media at Occupy Oakland at the steps of Oakland City Hall in Oakland, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Ricky Martin performs during the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas performs during their concert in Manila, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal smiles as she poses during a red carpet of the movie "Hysteria" by director Tanya Wexler at the Rome Film Festival, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the band's world presentation of their new album "Mylo Xyloto" at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses at the premiere of "Like Crazy" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actress Holly Conrad attends "Comic-Con Episode Four: A Fan's Hope" premiere during Doha Tribeca Film Festival in Doha, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Amanda Seyfried poses for photographers at the British premiere of the film "In Time" at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London, October 31, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at the premiere of "Like Crazy" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Hilaria Thomas listens to actor Alec Baldwin speak as they arrive at a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actor Rupert Everett arrives during a red carpet of the movie "Hysteria" by director Tanya Wexler at the Rome Film Festival, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actress Kim Gyu-Ri poses during a photocall of the movie "Poonsan" by director Juhn Jaihong at the Rome Film Festival, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actor Mickey Rourke shows off his hands after leaving his handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

