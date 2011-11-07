版本:
MTV Europe Awards

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LMFAO perform with South Korean band Big Bang during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Macnaughton

Bruno Mars performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A streaker appears on stage with actress Hayden Panettiere at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Adam Lambert performs with guitarist Brian May of Queen at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Lady Gaga performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Los Angeles based duo LMFAO perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Singer Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez is seen near a teleprompter as she addresses the audience at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

British singer Jessie J and French DJ David Guetta perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Katy Perry prepares to present the awards for Global Icon to Queen at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

British singer Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Actor David Hasselhoff presents the award for Best Female to Lady Gaga at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Bruno Mars performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Jessie J and French DJ David Guetta perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

British singer Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez addresses the audience at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LMFAO pose on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Snooki poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Jessie J arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Lady Gaga holds her four awards after the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Bruno Mars arrives with his band on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Katy Perry poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

MTV Europe Awards
