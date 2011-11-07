版本:
中国

Meet the new Miss World

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, holds hands with other contestants after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, holds hands with other contestants after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
1 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
2 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts as she hears that she has been named Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts as she hears that she has been named Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
3 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
4 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony in Earls Court in west Londo, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hacket

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony in Earls Court in west Londo, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hacket

Close
5 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony of the competition in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Competitors in the 2011 Miss World final, parade on stage during the opening ceremony of the competition in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
6 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss World 2011 contestants, Miss Australia Amber Greasley (L) and Miss New Zealand Mianette Broekman pose for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss World 2011 contestants, Miss Australia Amber Greasley (L) and Miss New Zealand Mianette Broekman pose for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Puerto Rico Amanda Vilanova Perez poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London, November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Puerto Rico Amanda Vilanova Perez poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London, November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss England Alize Mounter poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London, November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss England Alize Mounter poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London, November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
9 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss World 2011 contestants Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter (L), Miss England Alize Mounter (C), and Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch joke around as they punt on the River Cam in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss World 2011 contestants Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter (L), Miss England Alize Mounter (C), and Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch joke around as they punt on the River Cam in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter smiles as she watches the Miss World highland games challenge in Crieff, Scotland, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter smiles as she watches the Miss World highland games challenge in Crieff, Scotland, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
11 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss World contestants Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter (L), Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch (C), and Miss England Alize Mounter pose for photographers as they punt on the River Cam in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss World contestants Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter (L), Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch (C), and Miss England Alize Mounter pose for photographers as they punt on the River Cam in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss World 2011 contestant, Miss Puerto Rico Amanda Perez poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London, October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London on November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss World 2011 contestant, Miss Puerto Rico Amanda Perez poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London, October 31, 2011. The Miss World Finals will take place in London on November 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Singapore May Hsu jumps as she takes part in the farmyard dash race during the Miss World Highland Games media event in Crieff, Scotland, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Singapore May Hsu jumps as she takes part in the farmyard dash race during the Miss World Highland Games media event in Crieff, Scotland, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
14 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Guatemala Lourdes Elisa Araujo (L) speaks with Miss Italy Nunziata Bambaci after hitting a golf ball at a practice range during a media event at the Gleneagles hotel golf course, Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Guatemala Lourdes Elisa Araujo (L) speaks with Miss Italy Nunziata Bambaci after hitting a golf ball at a practice range during a media event at the Gleneagles hotel golf course, Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
15 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Spain Carla Barber (L) watches Miss United States Erin Cummins tee off during a media event at the Gleneagles hotel golf course in Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Spain Carla Barber (L) watches Miss United States Erin Cummins tee off during a media event at the Gleneagles hotel golf course in Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
16 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Japan, Midori Tanaka, takes part in the opening ceremony of 2011 Miss World final in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Japan, Midori Tanaka, takes part in the opening ceremony of 2011 Miss World final in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
17 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, is crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, is crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
18 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, is congratulated by other contestants after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, is congratulated by other contestants after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
19 / 20
2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Miss Venezuela, Ivian Sarcos, reacts after being crowned Miss World 2011 in Earls Court in west London, November 6, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
20 / 20

Meet the new Miss World

Meet the new Miss World 分享
重新播放
下一个

MTV Europe Awards

MTV Europe Awards
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »