Style file

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Cast member Freida Pinto poses at the world premiere of "Immortals" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress Michelle Williams, who portrays Marilyn Monroe in the film "My Week With Marilyn", poses at a screening of the movie during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress Jessica Alba arrives to attend the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress Blake Lively arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

British singer Jessie J poses on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

U.S. singer Katy Perry poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Lady Gaga leaves the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Singer Ke$ha arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez addresses the audience at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Cast member Kirsten Dunst poses at a screening of the film "Melancholia" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Singer Paula Fernandes arrives at the 2011 Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year tribute dinner and concert honoring Shakira at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress Kerry Washington walks across the stage to present a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress Jennifer Aniston applauds at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Israeli model Bar Refaeli poses after the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Actress Laura Bell Bundy poses as she arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Natasha Bedingfield performs "Easy" with Rascal Flatts at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

