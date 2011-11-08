版本:
中国

Glamour Women of the Year Awards

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Astronaut Mark Kelly and his daughters Claire (L) and Claudia Kelly accept a Woman of the Year special recognition award on behalf of U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Jennifer Aniston presents an award at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Former U.S. First Lady Laura Bush speaks with her daughters Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Barbara Bush as they accept the Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Jennifer Aniston presents a Woman of the Year award to Comedienne Chelsea Handler during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Kerry Washington presents Egyptian activist Esraa Abdel Fattah with a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Comedienne Chelsea Handler arrives to attend the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Arianna Huffington speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

The Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, Cory Booker hugs anti-sex trafficking activist Withelma Ortiz-Macey as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Jonathan Groff presents actress Lea Michele with a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Kerry Washington walks across the stage to present a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Jennifer Aniston waves at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Women's rights activist Gloria Steinem accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Emma Stone arrives to attend the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Designer Marc Jacobs presents a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Singer Debbie Harry arrives at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Designer Tory Burch speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Jessica Alba arrives to attend the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Photographer Cindy Sherman speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Anita Hill presents a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Former U.S. Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice walks across the stage to present a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Arianna Huffington arrives with her daughters Isabella (R) and Christina to attend the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actress Jessica Alba presents designer Tory Burch with a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Egyptian activist Esraa Abdel Fattah speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Glamour Women of the Year Awards

