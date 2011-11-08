版本:
2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs after switching on the Christmas lights at the Westfield shopping centre in west London November 7, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Carnival costume designer and Mas band leader Brian MacFarlane (R) and band member Keston Benthum perform a theatrical interpretation of his Carnival 2012 band "Sanctification - In Search Of" at Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Ballet dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of "Samsara" by Spain's Victor Ullate in Madrid October 27 , 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Placido Domingo leaves the stage with his wife after the curtain call of Placido Domingo Celebration at the Royal Opera House after a special performance to celebrate his 40th anniversary with the Royal Opera in London October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Cast members of the show "Ovo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a media preview in Mexico City October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Singer George Michael performs at the Albert Hall in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Los Angeles based duo LMFAO perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

An actor performs during a media rehearsal of the play "Persefone" by the Catalan theatre group Els Comediants in Madrid October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, performs at a concert during the Latin America tour at the Simon Bolivar Park in Bogota, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil show "Saltimbanco" in Moscow November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

British singer Cliff Richard performs after receiving the 4th German Sustainability Award (Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis 2011) in Duesseldorf November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

The Black Eyed Peas, Fergie (front), apl.de.ap, Taboo and will.i.am (back L-R) perform during their concert in Manila October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actors perform during a final dress rehearsal on the main stage at the Bolshoi theatre in Moscow October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Dancer Judith Mata performs during "De lo natural" at the International Festival of Contemporary Dance, Mes de Danza 18 (Month of Dance 18) in the Andalusian capital of Seville October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Drag queens perform during the red carpet for the movie "The British Guide to Showing Off" by Jes Benstock at the Rome Film Festival October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Patrick Chan of Canada performs during the exhibition gala at Skate Canada International in Mississauga October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin (C) performs during the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Guitarist Jonny Buckland (R) and singer Chris Martin of Coldplay perform on stage during the band's world presentation of their new album "Mylo Xyloto" at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Actors Daniel Straesser (back) and Yohanna Schwertfeger perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of William Shakespeare's drama "Romeo und Julia" (Romeo and Juliet) at Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

