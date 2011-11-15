版本:
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

U.S. actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photo call promoting her new movie "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" in Berlin, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart poses on arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of "Adventureland" at the Mann Chinese 6 Theater in Hollywood, California March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses for photographers as she arrives at the premiere of "The Runaways" in New York City March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of the movie "Twilight" at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the Los Angeles Film Festival at Nokia theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart poses to promote "Breaking Dawn" from the Twilight Saga at Comic Con in San Diego, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart from the upcoming movie "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" attends a news conference during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart poses for photographers as she arrives at the premiere of "Remember Me" in New York City March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall to promote her movie "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" in Stockholm June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Actress Kristen Stewart, star of the new film "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" poses at the film's Los Angeles premiere November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

"Twilight" film star Kristen Stewart arrives at the Teen Choice 2009 Awards taping in Los Angeles, California August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

U.S. actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photo call to promote the movie "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" in downtown Rome June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Cast member Kristen Stewart arrives for the premiere of the film "The Runaways" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

