Pictures of the year: Entertainment

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Beyonce holds her hand to her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce holds her hand to her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Watson arrives for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emma Watson arrives for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster

Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster

Nicki Minaj arrives for the Christie's Green Auction: Bid To Save The Earth event in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Nicki Minaj arrives for the Christie's Green Auction: Bid To Save The Earth event in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kate Moss presents creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Kate Moss presents creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Spike Lee and Mark Wahlberg, with his son Michael, during the All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spike Lee and Mark Wahlberg, with his son Michael, during the All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Owen Wilson catches a pass on the field prior to Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Owen Wilson catches a pass on the field prior to Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp, in Tunisia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp, in Tunisia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR

Ben Affleck prepares to participate in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights on Capitol Hill, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Ben Affleck prepares to participate in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights on Capitol Hill, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Justin Bieber poses with a waxwork model of himself at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in central London, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Justin Bieber poses with a waxwork model of himself at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in central London, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Natalie Portman accepts the award for best female lead for her role in "Black Swan" at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Natalie Portman accepts the award for best female lead for her role in "Black Swan" at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen showing Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney, during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

An image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen showing Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney, during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

Fans wait for Justin Bieber to arrive for the premiere of the film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", at the O2 Arena in London, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Fans wait for Justin Bieber to arrive for the premiere of the film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", at the O2 Arena in London, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Jennifer Lopez performs with Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez performs with Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Simon Cowell jokingly holds the nose of Paula Abdul as they arrive for the world premiere of the "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Simon Cowell jokingly holds the nose of Paula Abdul as they arrive for the world premiere of the "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ricky Martin reacts as a female fan is restrained by security during a promotional event for his "Music Soul Sex" tour in Mexico City, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Ricky Martin reacts as a female fan is restrained by security during a promotional event for his "Music Soul Sex" tour in Mexico City, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Jury member Uma Thurman poses during a photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jury member Uma Thurman poses during a photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Best actor Colin Firth, who won for his role in "The King's Speech," watches as his Oscar statue is engraved with his name, at the Governor's Ball at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best actor Colin Firth, who won for his role in "The King's Speech," watches as his Oscar statue is engraved with his name, at the Governor's Ball at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lauryn Hill performs at the "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lauryn Hill performs at the "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Spectators await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette during the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Spectators await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette during the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Snoop Dogg poses before the "Isle of MTV Malta Special" concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Snoop Dogg poses before the "Isle of MTV Malta Special" concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Kim Kardashian at the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Kim Kardashian at the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Woody Allen reacts during the shooting of his film "The Bop Decameron" in downtown Rome, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Woody Allen reacts during the shooting of his film "The Bop Decameron" in downtown Rome, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of the zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of the zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

