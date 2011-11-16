" /> " />
版本:
中国

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast members Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast members Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 10
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actor Bradley Cooper stands on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actor Bradley Cooper stands on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 10
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Bradley Cooper (L) greets co-star Sandra Bullock at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Bradley Cooper (L) greets co-star Sandra Bullock at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 10
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Mike Tyson (L) poses with cast member Bradley Cooper at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Mike Tyson (L) poses with cast member Bradley Cooper at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 10
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actors Jason Bateman (L) and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actors Jason Bateman (L) and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 10
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Bradley Cooper waves at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Bradley Cooper waves at the premiere of the movie "All About Steve" at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 10
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Series guest star Bradley Cooper attends the season five premiere screening of the FX series "Nip/Tuck" held at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Series guest star Bradley Cooper attends the season five premiere screening of the FX series "Nip/Tuck" held at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
7 / 10
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Bradley Cooper crosses the street after greeting fans while arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "The Hangover" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Bradley Cooper crosses the street after greeting fans while arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "The Hangover" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 10
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Bradley Cooper, a cast member in the Fox television series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question in Beverly Hills. Bradley Cooper (R), a cast member in the new Fox series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question as fellow cast member Bonnie Somerville at the Fox summer press tour hosted by the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California July 28, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Bradley Cooper, a cast member in the Fox television series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question in Beverly Hills. Bradley Cooper (R), a cast member in the new Fox series "Kitchen Confidential", answers a question as fellow cast member Bonnie Somerville at the Fox summer press tour hosted by the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California July 28, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Close
9 / 10
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Bradley Cooper poses at the premiere of "The Hangover Part II" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 10

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive 分享
重新播放
下一个

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »