Twilight's Breaking Dawn
Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser