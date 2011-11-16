版本:
Twilight's Breaking Dawn

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

