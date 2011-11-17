版本:
中国

Ashton and Demi split up

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
1 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (R) arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (R) arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Cast member Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of "No Strings Attached" at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles January 11, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on January 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Cast member Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of "No Strings Attached" at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles January 11, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on January 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher walk during the "Stop Human Trafficking Now" forum in Luxor, southern Egypt December 12, 2010. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher walk during the "Stop Human Trafficking Now" forum in Luxor, southern Egypt December 12, 2010. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore brushes her husband, Ashton Kutcher's hair, prior to a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore brushes her husband, Ashton Kutcher's hair, prior to a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
5 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

U.S. actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore react during an interview in a shopping centre in Pasching some 180 kilometres (about 112 miles) west of Vienna October 29, 2010. Kutcher and Moore visit Austria on occasion of a charity tour. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

U.S. actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore react during an interview in a shopping centre in Pasching some 180 kilometres (about 112 miles) west of Vienna October 29, 2010. Kutcher and Moore visit Austria on occasion of a charity tour. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
6 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore announce the launch of their "Real Men" campaign at a news conference during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Chip East

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore announce the launch of their "Real Men" campaign at a news conference during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
7 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore arrive for the "Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World" gala in New York May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore arrive for the "Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World" gala in New York May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher watch the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher watch the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
9 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Cast member Demi Moore (L) and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, arrive at the premiere of "The Joneses" in Los Angeles, California April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Cast member Demi Moore (L) and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, arrive at the premiere of "The Joneses" in Los Angeles, California April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
10 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore stand at the sidelines before the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore stand at the sidelines before the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore arrive for GQ magazine's "Gentleman's Ball" in New York October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore arrive for GQ magazine's "Gentleman's Ball" in New York October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore laughs while she and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher mingle at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore laughs while she and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher mingle at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore introduce their Presidential Pledge video at ServiceNation's New Era of Service breakfast, part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, in Washington January 19, 2009 leading up to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Barack Obama. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore introduce their Presidential Pledge video at ServiceNation's New Era of Service breakfast, part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, in Washington January 19, 2009 leading up to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Barack Obama. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of the movie "Spread" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ramin Rahimian

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of the movie "Spread" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ramin Rahimian

Close
15 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

(L-R) Actors Eric Balfour, an unidentified guest, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Natasha Bedingfield attend the Diesel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

(L-R) Actors Eric Balfour, an unidentified guest, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Natasha Bedingfield attend the Diesel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore attend the Diesel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thaye

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore attend the Diesel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thaye

Close
17 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Ashton Kutcher talks to his wife Demi Moore as they arrive to attend a private party in Valencia April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Ashton Kutcher talks to his wife Demi Moore as they arrive to attend a private party in Valencia April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Close
18 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Penelope Cruz (L), Ashton Kutcher (C) and Demi Moore attend the GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Penelope Cruz (L), Ashton Kutcher (C) and Demi Moore attend the GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Demi Moore (L) and Ashton Kutcher attend the GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Demi Moore (L) and Ashton Kutcher attend the GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and Actress Demi Moore arrive for the premiere of the film "The Guardian" in Washington, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actor Ashton Kutcher and Actress Demi Moore arrive for the premiere of the film "The Guardian" in Washington, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
21 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore (2L) and her husband Ashton Kutcher (R) react as they attend the NBA basketball game court side, between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore (2L) and her husband Ashton Kutcher (R) react as they attend the NBA basketball game court side, between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
22 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore (R) and her husband Ashton Kutcher look on as Moore's ex-husband Bruce Willis receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore (R) and her husband Ashton Kutcher look on as Moore's ex-husband Bruce Willis receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Close
23 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Cast member Ashton Kutcher, who plays the voice of Elliott, and his wife, actress Demi Moore, arrive at the premiere of the animation "Open Season" at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles September 25, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Cast member Ashton Kutcher, who plays the voice of Elliott, and his wife, actress Demi Moore, arrive at the premiere of the animation "Open Season" at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles September 25, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

U.S. actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore arrive at the 4th annual GM ten fashion event in Hollywood February 22, 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

U.S. actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore arrive at the 4th annual GM ten fashion event in Hollywood February 22, 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner

Close
25 / 26
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore (L) and her boyfriend, actor Ashton Kutcher arrive for the opening of the first Stella McCartney boutique in Los Angeles September 28, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Actress Demi Moore (L) and her boyfriend, actor Ashton Kutcher arrive for the opening of the first Stella McCartney boutique in Los Angeles September 28, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Close
26 / 26

Ashton and Demi split up

Ashton and Demi split up 分享
重新播放
下一个

Twilight's Breaking Dawn

Twilight's Breaking Dawn
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »