Week in fashion

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Indonesia's designer Erliana Sumali during Jakarta Fashion Week in Jakarta, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Models Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima make a heart sign while celebrating after presenting creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Models present creations by Indonesian designer Delly Andriani during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Models present creations by Indonesian designer Sebastian Gunawan during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Models present creations by Kenzo during the "Oriental Charm" Islamic Fashion Festival in Kuala Lumpur, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Malaysian fashion designer Hazwani Osman presents his design from "Blossoming An-Nour... A Glory of Hang Li Po" collection during the "Oriental Charm" Islamic Fashion Festival in Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Lady Gaga receives the Pop International Bambi award from German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the 63rd Bambi media awards ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Indonesia's designer Imelda Kartini during Jakarta Fashion Week in Jakarta, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Two women attend a same-sex wedding fashion show in Buenos Aires, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Models present creations from "The Forbidden City" collection by Zizi Design of Malaysia during the "Oriental Charm" Islamic Fashion Festival in Kuala Lumpur, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Adhie and Alie during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Models dress up and put on make-up backstage before a same-sex wedding dress fashion show in Buenos Aires, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Pedro Almodovar, Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld attend the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

Models present creations by Argentine designer Fabian Zitta during a same-sex wedding fashion show in Buenos Aires, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2011年 11月 19日 星期六

A model sits backstage before the opening of the Nigeria Fashion Week in Lagos, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

