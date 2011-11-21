" /> " />
版本:
中国

American Music Awards

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Dancers perform with will.i.am at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Actor David Hasselhoff (C) performs with SkyBlu (L) and DJ Redfoo (R) of pop group LMFAO at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Justin Bieber (C) dances with pop group LMFAO as they perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Chris Daughtry of rock band Daughtry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Presenters Julie Bowen (L) and Sarah Hyland announce Bruno Mars as the winner of Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Bruno Mars accepts the Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Robin Thicke poses backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Jennifer Lopez (L) enters the photo room with the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Nicki Minaj turns after posing with her awards, for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and Rap/Hip Hop Album, backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Chaka Khan poses backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Christina Aguilera performs with rock band Maroon 5 at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Jennifer Lopez (L) accepts the Favorite Latin Music Artist award from presenter Jennifer Morrison at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Nicki Minaj poses backstage with her awards for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Model Heidi Klum (L) presents a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singers Marc Anthony (L) and Pitbull perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singers Ludacris and Enrique Iglesias (R) perform a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Chris Brown performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop artist at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Chris Brown performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose for photographers as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Rock band Maroon 5 holds up their award for Favorite Pop Rock Band, Duo or Group backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Adam Lambert (L) and an unidentified guest arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Singer Jennifer Hudson blows kisses to photographers as she arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Rap artist Lil' Jon poses on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Rock band Nickelback poses on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

Rap artist Soulja Boy arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 22日 星期二

American Music Awards

