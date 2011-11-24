Celebrity sightings
Singer Justin Bieber hugs Usher (R) after performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
British actress Sienna Miller arrives at the Leveson Inquiry into media practices at the High Court in central London November 24, 2011. The Leveson inquiry into media practices and ethics, set up in July and expected to last a year, will make recommendations likely to have a lasting impact on the press, leading to a shake-up of the current system of self-regulation, or a tightening of the rules. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actor Danny Glover attends a news conference in Envigado November 22, 2011. Glover is in Colombia promoting a soccer tournament called "Juego Contra la Violencia" (Game Against the Violence). REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Cast members Antonio Banderas (L) and Salma Hayek pose to promote their animated film "Puss In Boots" in Berlin November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Singer Lady Gaga (C) looks on during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store New York November 21, 2011. The Workshop is a holiday retail experience representing Lady Gaga's reinterpretation of Santa's workshop. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actor David Hasselhoff (C) performs with SkyBlu (L) and DJ Redfoo (R) of pop group LMFAO at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez (L) enters the photo room with the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Justin Bieber carries the train of Selena Gomez's dress as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Emma Watson arrives for the European premiere of "My Week With Marilyn" in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Cast member Robert Pattinson poses with a fan before the German premiere of the movie "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" in Berlin November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Television host Regis Philbin sits next to co-host Kelly Ripa (R) during his final show of on "Live With Regis and Kelly" in New York, November 18, 2011. After nearly three decades hosting the show that became "Live With Regis and Kelly," Regis Philbin stepped down Friday with a few well wishes to his colleagues and fans. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Cybill Shepherd poses with actor and program host Luke Wilson at the premiere of the digitally restored "definitive director's cut" movie "The Last Picture Show" in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Drew Barrymore attends the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Actress Meryl Streep poses for photographers after unveiling a poster for her new film "The Iron Lady" opposite the Housese of Parliament in central London November 14, 2011. The film is based on the life of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actor James Earl Jones poses with his honorary Academy Award Oscar statue, presented for "extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement", in his dressing room at the Wyndham Theatre in London November 12, 2011. Jones is appearing in the stage production of Driving Miss Daisy. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Singer Paul McCartney watches from the pit during the qualifying session for the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. greets fans as he stands on 5th Avenue while waiting for the start of the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
