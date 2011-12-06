版本:
Dining with Chanel

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

Models present creations by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

British model Stella Tennant presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

British model Stella Tennant walks with designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)

French actress and model Audrey Marnay presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)

British model Stella Tennant presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show which has existed since 2003 is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)

