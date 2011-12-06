版本:
Wild hair design

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

