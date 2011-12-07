Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancers Alicia Graf Mack (R) and Antonio Douthit (L) perform during a dress rehearsal of "Home" by Hip-Hop Choreographer Rennie Harris at City Center theater in New York, December 1, 2011. Inspired by the stories of people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS, "Home" is making it's world premiere December 1 on World AIDS Day which is also the death anniversary of Alvin Ailey who died on the same day in 1989. REUTERS/Mike Segar